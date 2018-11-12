You are here

Apple finds quality issues in some iPhone X, MacBook models

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

APPLE Inc said on Friday it had found some issues affecting some of its iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro products and said the company would fix them free of charge.

The repair offers are the latest in a string of product quality problems over the past year even as Apple has raised prices for most of its laptops, tablets and phones to new heights. Its top-end iPhones now sell for as much as US$1,449 and its best iPad goes for as much as US$1,899.

Apple said displays on iPhone X, which came out in 2017 with a starting price of US$999, may experience touch issues due to a component failure, adding it would replace those parts for free. The company said it only affects the original iPhone X, which has been superseded by the iPhone XS and XR released this autumn.

The screens on affected phones may not respond correctly to touch or it could react even without being touched, the Cupertino, California-based company said.

For the 13-inch MacBook Pro computers, it said an issue may result in data loss and failure of the storage drive. Apple said it would service those affected drives. Only a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives in 13-inch MacBook Pro units sold between June 2017 and June 2018 were affected, Apple said on its website.

Last year, Apple began a massive battery replacement programme after it conceded that a software update intended to help some iPhone models deal with ageing batteries slowed down the performance of the phones. The battery imbroglio resulted in inquires from US lawmakers.

In June, Apple said it would offer free replacements for the keyboards in some MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The keyboards, which Apple introduced in laptops starting in 2015, had generated complaints on social media for how much noise they made while typing and for malfunctioning unexpectedly. REUTERS

