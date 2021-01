Apple Inc cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market over October-December and jumped to the top of the winner's tally, IDC data showed, as shipments surged 22 per cent.

The iPhone maker's market share rose to 23.4 per cent from 19.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

REUTERS