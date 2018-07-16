You are here

Home > Technology

Apple loses key sales executives as India strategy stumbles

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180716_NVAPPLE16_3501193.jpg
In India, where it has a market share of about 2 per cent, Apple sold 3.2 million iPhones in 2017. In the first half of 2018, fewer than a million devices were sold.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bengaluru

APPLE Inc has lost a trio of pivotal executives in India in recent weeks as it struggles to boost iPhone sales in the world's fastest-growing major smartphone market, people familiar with the matter said.

Among the executives who have departed are its national sales and distribution chief, the head of its commercial channels and mid-market business, and the head of telecom carrier sales, said the sources, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. Apple's Indian sales team is now undergoing a restructuring, one of the sources said.

The executive exodus is a symptom of Apple's persistent malaise in India, where high tariffs inflate the price tags of imported gadgets such as the iPhone and consumers gravitate towards cheaper alternatives from the likes of Xiaomi Corp and Samsung Electronics Co.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Instead, the company has resorted to marketing iPhones that are a few generations old and does not manufacture its latest models domestically, thereby incurring import levies. Its inability to grow the business and single-digit market share stand in stark contrast to the publicly upbeat comments of chief executive officer Tim Cook, who has used phrases like "very bullish" and "very optimistic" when speaking about the Asian country.

Caught up in those challenges is Michel Coulomb, who took over as head of Indian operations in December 2017. While he has rich experience in carrier-led sales, his team has been slow to cultivate business relationships in the market, the sources said. Apple's also had difficulties understanding the country, leaving the sales team direction-less, they said.

Apple's failure to get going in India compounds its troubles elsewhere in Asia - the iPhone X, for instance, has been a disappointment in China. In India, where it has a market share of about 2 per cent, Apple sold just 3.2 million iPhones in 2017, according to Counterpoint Research, In the first half of 2018, fewer than a million devices moved, it estimated.

"iPhone India sales were weak in the first half of 2018 and, even if they show a big jump in the traditionally strong second half, Apple will still fall short of last year," said Neil Shah, a research director with Counterpoint.

Mr Cook has suggested that India could be the next China, which is now Apple's second largest market. While the iPhone's price tag puts it out of reach for most, the CEO has predicted that young, aspiring Indians moving up the socio-economic ladder would increasingly look to upgrade. In May this year, he said on a conference call with investors that India had set a new first-half sales record.

The world's most valuable company has stepped up its activity of late, setting up an app accelerator and a mapping development centre, while starting from mid-2017 to assemble some of its older models in the country.

But it needs to do more, Mr Shah said. "It has not put great focus or investments into India because the market is so minuscule," he added. The inattention could send more users to Android phones, making it difficult for Apple to build a user base and win loyalty. "It's a Catch-22 situation for Apple in India." BLOOMBERG

Technology

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

KroniKare cuts wound diagnosis to mere seconds

Second opinion? How about a resource with many opinions?

Maritime use of large-scale 3D printing seen in 3-5 years

Silicon Valley eyes Africa as new tech frontier

Uber rival Gett said to mull sale of ride-share startup

Editor's Choice

Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Oxley executives in buying spree: CEO takes 11m shares at S$3.9m
3 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
4 Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates
5 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

BT_20180716_ETCARE16_3501308.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

KroniKare cuts wound diagnosis to mere seconds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening