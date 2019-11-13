You are here

Home > Technology

Apple plans AR, VR devices with new 3D sensor system

The technology is the core of the firm's next big hardware push beyond the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch
Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191113_APPLE_3947635.jpg
When the new gadgets launch, they will likely become part of Apple's growing wearable devices segment.
PHOTO: AFP

San Francisco

APPLE Inc is working on a range of augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) devices underpinned by a new 3D sensor system, according to people familiar with the plans.

A new iPad Pro for release as early as the first half of 2020 will feature a new module with two camera sensors, up from one on the current model, and a small hole for the 3D system, letting people create three-dimensional reconstructions of rooms, objects and people.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also plans to add the sensor to new high-end iPhones later in 2020, along with 5G networking capabilities, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced products.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In 2021 or 2022, Apple aims to release a combined VR and AR headset with a focus on gaming, watching video and virtual meetings. The company intends to roll out a lightweight pair of AR glasses as early as 2023, one of the people familiar with the plans said.

SEE ALSO

Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

Apple had originally intended to have the technology for its initial headset ready in 2019 for a release in 2020, but recently decided to push that back, the person added. The Information earlier reported that Apple told employees it is aiming to launch its first headset by 2022 and the glasses a year later.

Chief executive officer Tim Cook has talked up AR and VR for some time, and the technology is the core of Apple's next big hardware push beyond the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

The new 3D sensor system will be the centrepiece of this. It has been in development inside Apple for several years, and is a more advanced version of the Face ID sensor on the front of Apple's latest mobile devices, said the people.

AR mixes the real world with the virtual world, letting a user interact with other people while also seeing digital information such as text messages and directions in a maps app. VR is all-encompassing, gluing humans to headsets, like the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift with high-resolution lenses used for gaming and video.

Engineering teams for the iPhone and iPad have begun work on connecting important applications and software features to a new operating system, dubbed "rOS" internally, that will let current devices work with the future headset and glasses.

Apple has about 1,000 engineers working on the AR and VR initiative, which is led by vice-president Mike Rockwell, Bloomberg News has reported. The multi-disciplinary team is part of Apple's hardware engineering division, but has its own leadership with executives who have worked on Apple's gaming software system, earlier iPhone hardware, software engineering and manufacturing.

The team also has ex-Nasa engineers, former game developers and graphics experts. It is based in a nondescript area of Sunnyvale, California, not far from Apple's main campus in Cupertino.

When the devices launch, they will likely become part of Apple's growing wearable devices segment, which currently includes the Watch, AirPods and Beats headphones. This is one of Apple's fastest-growing businesses, and has helped offset a slowdown in iPhone unit sales and revenue. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Google signs healthcare data, cloud computing deal with Ascension

IMDA, Microsoft to accelerate Singapore's 5G development

Tencent should be split up

SpaceX sends up 60 mini-satellites with plans for thousands more

Cable feels the Force from Disney's ambitious streaming service

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Brexit’s £61t derivatives spat needs fix now, banks say

[LONDON] The world's biggest banks pressed policy makers to pass an urgent Brexit fix to ensure European traders'...

Nov 13, 2019 12:08 AM
Banking & Finance

Wealthy amass record US$121b in tax-sheltered accounts

[NEW YORK] It's better to give than to receive, the saying goes. But to give, receive an immediate tax deduction and...

Nov 12, 2019 11:45 PM
Consumer

Disney+ faces glitches on launch day

[BENGALURU] Consumers complained about glitches in Walt Disney Co's streaming service on Twitter, just hours after...

Nov 12, 2019 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

Setback for India PM's party as financial capital placed under direct rule

[MUMBAI] India's financial capital was plunged into political uncertainty Tuesday after the president imposed direct...

Nov 12, 2019 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

[NEW YORK] US stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly