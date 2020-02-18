You are here

Apple says will not meet revenue forecasts due to virus

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:11 AM

US tech giant Apple said on Monday that disruption due to the novel coronavirus had hit both production and demand in China, and the company was "experiencing a slower return to normal conditions" than planned.
"We do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter," it said in a statement, adding that worldwide iPhone supply would be "temporarily constrained" and demand in China had been affected.

Apple had forecast revenue of US$63 billion to US$67 billion for the second quarter to March.

The Covid-19 virus death toll exceeds 1,700 in China, where it has infected more than 70,500 after emerging in the central province of Hubei.

Elsewhere, hundreds more have been infected and the virus has sparked panic buying, economic jitters as well as the cancellation of high-profile sporting and cultural events.

