You are here

Home > Technology

Apple sets unveil for Oct 13 amid 5G iPhone speculation

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_apple_071033.jpg
Apple scheduled a media event for October 13 amid expectations it would unveil one or more new iPhones which use ultrafast 5G wireless technology.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple scheduled a media event for October 13 amid expectations it would unveil one or more new iPhones which use ultrafast 5G wireless technology.

The event comes a month after Apple disappointed some fans with a September event which unveiled new service bundles but no new smartphone.

Apple, which has habitually unveiled new iPhones ahead of the holiday season, has said supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic have delayed its plans for product launches by several weeks.

A notice posted on Apple's website offer no specific clues but included the message, "Hi, Speed," in an apparent reference to the faster wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world.

"Across the board we are seeing an uptick around production and pent up demand for the slate of iPhone 12 models (expecting 4 new models) set to be unveiled next week in this launch event," said Daniel Ives at Wedbush Securities.

SEE ALSO

iPhone delay breaks supply chain rhythm

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Ives said he is expects strong demand for the new handsets with consumers looking to upgrade older models.

"Importantly, with our estimation that 350 million of 950 million iPhones worldwide are currently in the window of an upgrade opportunity, we believe this will translate into an unprecedented upgrade cycle," he said in a note to clients.

The news comes after Google unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system but has limited market share.

Google's Pixel handsets have won positive reviews for their powerful cameras and integrated artificial intelligence, but have failed to crack the top ranks of the smartphone market dominated by the likes of South Korea's Samsung, Apple and China's Huawei.

Total smartphone sales were down 16 per cent in the second quarter, according to research firm IDC, whose survey showed Huawei leading the market ahead of Samsung, Apple and Chinese firms Xiaomi and Oppo.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Facebook pulls Trump post for minimising Covid-19 danger

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Tuesday removed a post by US President Donald Trump for downplaying Covid-19 danger by...

Oct 7, 2020 06:56 AM
Life & Culture

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer

[LOS ANGELES] Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose group is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all...

Oct 7, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Trump 'turned his back' on Americans by ending stimulus talks: Biden

[WASHINGTON] Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday accused his rival Donald Trump of having "turned his back" on Americans...

Oct 7, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls off stimulus talks, Federal Reserve says recovery faster with aid

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off talks on a new stimulus plan to juice the Covid-ravaged US...

Oct 7, 2020 06:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil ends up on supply issues, nixed US stimulus talks a bearish sign

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, supported by expected supply disruptions from a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for