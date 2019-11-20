You are here

Home > Technology

Apple starts construction of new US$1b campus in Texas

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 10:10 PM

file771tbus6z491emdtg6at.jpg
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is set to give a tour of the Texas factory to US President Donald Trump
AFP

[TEXAS] Apple Inc said on Wednesday it had started construction of a new campus in Austin, Texas, beside its existing facility where it makes the new MacBook Pro laptops.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is set to give a tour of the Texas factory to US President Donald Trump.

The company has come under fire from Mr Trump because it makes most of its products in China. But Mr Cook and Mr Trump have developed a good relationship. In 2017, Mr Trump said Mr Cook had "promised me three big plants - big, big, big."

The new US$1 billion, 3-million-square-foot campus will initially house 5,000 employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000, and is expected to open in 2022, Apple said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Austin is one of the fastest-growing US cities, with a population of about 1 million, and is home to the University of Texas and other tech companies, including Dell Technologies Inc in nearby Round Rock, Texas.

SEE ALSO

HK protesters make last stand as police close in on besieged uni

Apple currently employs about 7,000 employees in Austin.

The company also continues its expansion in Boulder, Culver City, New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Seattle, it said in a statement.

Apple said it is also preparing to ship the new Mac Pro desktop computers to customers, at a production facility just a short distance away from Austin, starting in December.

The new Mac Pro desktop became a political flashpoint earlier this year when the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was moving production to China.

REUTERS

Technology

Alibaba to price shares at HK$176 in landmark US$12.9b Hong Kong listing: sources

Showtime for Stadia cloud gaming service

Google CEO opens new Japan campus in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya district

Showtime for Stadia cloud gaming service

Mario shopping kart: Nintendo unveils Tokyo store to lure casual gamers

Stop! Don’t charge your phone this way

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 09:48 PM
Transport

Continental to cut 5,040 jobs as combustion engine demand falls

[FRANKFURT] German auto supplier Continental on Wednesday said it would pare back its engine manufacturing...

Nov 20, 2019 09:30 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to...

Nov 20, 2019 09:06 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka's new president names brother Mahinda as PM

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will swear in his elder brother Mahinda - a former president...

Nov 20, 2019 08:22 PM
Government & Economy

US-China trade war a negative-sum outcome for Asia: Morgan Stanley economist

ASIAN economies may have made gains from the US-China trade war at the expense of China, but the gains are less than...

Nov 20, 2019 08:17 PM
Government & Economy

US Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill, angering China

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate unanimously adopted legislation Tuesday supporting "human rights and democracy" in Hong...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly