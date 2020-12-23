You are here

Home > Technology

Apple targets car production by 2024

It plans to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its breakthrough battery technology
Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

APPLE is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

The iPhone maker's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch.

At one point, Apple drew back the effort to focus on software and reassessed its goals.

Doug Field, an Apple veteran who had worked at Tesla, returned to oversee the project in 2018 and laid off 190 people from the team in 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Since then, Apple has progressed enough that it now aims to build a vehicle for consumers, two people familiar with the effort said, asking not to be named because Apple's plans are not public.

Apple's goal of building a personal vehicle for the mass market contrasts with rivals, such as Alphabet's Waymo, which has built robo-taxis to carry passengers for a driverless ride-hailing service.

Central to Apple's strategy is a new battery design that could "radically" reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range, said a third person who has seen Apple's battery design.

Apple declined to comment on its plans or future products.

Making a vehicle represents a supply chain challenge even for Apple, a company with deep pockets that makes hundreds of millions of electronics products each year with parts from around the world, but has never made a car.

It took Elon Musk's Tesla 17 years before it finally turned a sustained profit making cars.

"If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it's probably Apple. But at the same time, it's not a cellphone," said a person who worked on Project Titan.

It remains unclear who would assemble an Apple-branded car, but sources have said they expect the company to rely on a manufacturing partner to build vehicles.

There is still a chance Apple will decide to reduce the scope of its efforts to an autonomous driving system that would be integrated with a car made by a traditional carmaker, rather than the iPhone maker selling an Apple-branded car.

Two people with knowledge of Apple's plans warned pandemic-related delays could push the start of production into 2025 or beyond.

Apple has decided to tap outside partners for elements of the system, including lidar sensors, which help self-driving cars get a three-dimensional view of the road.

Apple's car might feature multiple lidar sensors for scanning different distances. Some sensors could be derived from Apple's internally developed lidar units. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models released this year both feature lidar sensors.

As for the car's battery, Apple plans to use a unique "monocell" design that bulks up the individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials.

Apple's design means that more active material can be packed inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range.

Apple is also examining a chemistry for the battery called LFP, or lithium iron phosphate, which is inherently less likely to overheat and is thus safer than other types of lithium-ion batteries.

"It's next level," the source said of Apple's battery technology. "Like the first time you saw the iPhone."

Apple had previously engaged Magna International in talks about manufacturing a car, but the talks petered out as Apple's plans became unclear, another person familiar with those previous efforts said.

To turn a profit, automotive contract manufacturers often ask for volumes that could pose a challenge even to Apple, which would be a newcomer to the automotive market.

"In order to have a viable assembly plant, you need 100,000 vehicles annually, with more volume to come," the person said.

Some Apple investors reacted to the Reuters report on the company's plans with caution.

Trip Miller, managing partner at Apple investor Gullane Capital Partners, said it could be tough for Apple to produce large volumes of cars out of the gate.

"It would seem to me that if Apple develops some advanced operating system or battery technology, it would be best utilised in a partnership with an existing manufacturer under license," he said.

"As we see with Tesla and the legacy car companies, having a very complex manufacturing network around the globe doesn't happen overnight," he added.

Hal Eddins, chief economist at Apple shareholder Capital Investment Counsel, said Apple has a history of higher margins than most carmakers.

"My initial reaction as a shareholder is, huh?" Mr Eddins said. "Still don't really see the appeal of the car business, but Apple may be eyeing another angle than what I'm seeing." REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Nikkei unit to provide real-time translated content on SGX platform

Nikkei subsidiary to develop real-time translated content on SGX platform

Vodafone offers to pay more than two billion euros to end German legal fight

TikTok clone gets Google, Microsoft backing in US$100m fund raise

ZA Tech, OVO to launch new insurtech business in Indonesia

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 12:14 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence unexpectedly drops, hits four-month low

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December to a four-month low amid surging Covid-19 cases...

Dec 23, 2020 12:11 AM
Real Estate

US existing-home sales decline for first time in six months

[WASHINGTON] Sales of previously owned US homes fell in November for the first time in six months, suggesting that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

No action against former PM Abe after prosecutor questioning

[TOKYO] Tokyo prosecutors do not plan to take action against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he submitted...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

China to tighten regulation of community group buying

[BEIJING] China's market regulator will increase regulation of community group buying sector, which allows groups of...

Dec 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls on member states to reopen transport links to UK

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for