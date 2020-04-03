You are here

Home > Technology

Apple tells staff US stores to remain closed until early May

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 12:40 PM

nz_apple_030420.jpg
Apple on Thursday told employees that its retail stores in the US will remain closed and work-from-home procedures will stay in place until early May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Apple on Thursday told employees that its retail stores in the US will remain closed and work-from-home procedures will stay in place until early May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a memo to employees, Apple senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien told staff that the company anticipates that "flexible work arrangements will remain in place for all offices, and all retail stores will remain closed, until early May."

She said that Apple is "continuing to monitor local conditions for every Apple facility on a daily basis" and that the company will make "reopening decisions on the basis of thorough, thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts".

The company is "working on options to make sure parents have the support and the flexibility to adjust their schedules as needed", according to the note. Ms O'Brien also added that Apple is aware "many parents are balancing homeschooling with working" and is encouraging employees to be open with management about their challenges.

Ms O'Brien previously told staff that some stores outside of the US could open as early as the first half of April, Bloomberg News has reported. In Thursday's note, Ms O'Brien also said that the company's "executive team is meeting daily and closely coordinating with teams across the company".

SEE ALSO

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has about 270 stores in the US, which are part of the 458 stores outside of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong that were shuttered in March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Singapore's richest man gains US$3.5b with ventilators

WeWork's troubles deepen as SoftBank pulls US$3b tender offer

European experts ready smartphone technology to help stop Covid-19

Disney+ content to make exclusive Middle East debut on OSN

T-Mobile closes merger with Sprint

US officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 12:50 PM
Consumer

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands...

Apr 3, 2020 12:25 PM
Banking & Finance

M&A banking fees in Asia-Pacific fall to 8-year low in Q1: report

BANKING fees from mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions in the Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, fell to an...

Apr 3, 2020 12:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong-listed Kingboard makes third privatisation bid for Elec & Eltek at HK$18 per share

HONG Kong-listed manufacturer Kingboard Holdings is offering HK$18.07 per share, or US$2.33 at the current exchange...

Apr 3, 2020 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore govt to table Bill making provisions for holding a safe election amid Covid-19 outbreak

[SINGAPORE] A Bill will be introduced in Parliament next week to facilitate the temporrary arrangements necessary...

Apr 3, 2020 12:04 PM
Life & Culture

Chinese students fleeing virus face uneasy reception back home

[BEIJING] Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the coronavirus pandemic face a frosty reception from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.