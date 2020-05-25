You are here

Apple to start reopening stores in Japan this week

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 1:55 PM

AB_apple_250520.jpg
Apple Inc will begin reopening its retail stores in Japan this week, one of its most important markets, after the stores had been shuttered for months due to Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc will begin reopening its retail stores in Japan this week, one of its most important markets, after the stores had been shuttered for months due to Covid-19.

Two locations - the stores in Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae - will reopen on May 27, according to the company's retail website. Reopening dates for the country's eight other Apple stores have not yet been posted. In September, Apple opened its latest and largest outlet in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district, moments away from the historic Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace.

Tokyo remains under an official state of emergency, which is widely expected to be lifted this week.

Apple has already reopened stores in Australia, Germany, Austria, South Korea, Switzerland and some stores in Italy and the US.

In a statement confirming the Japan openings, Apple reiterated that stores will require temperature checks at the door, social distancing and the use of masks by customers and staff alike. This is in line with requirements among local Japanese retailers such as Montbell, which turns away customers without face masks.

BLOOMBERG

