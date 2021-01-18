You are here

Home > Technology

Apple's Cook says Parler could return to App Store with reforms

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 6:46 AM

rk_Parler_180121.jpg
Parler, the social network popular among conservatives, could return to Apple's App Store if it changes how it moderates posts on the platform, the tech giant's CEO Tim Cook said Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Parler, the social network popular among conservatives, could return to Apple's App Store if it changes how it moderates posts on the platform, the tech giant's CEO Tim Cook said Sunday.

Apple suspended all downloads of the Parler app following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, citing postings on the platform that could incite further violence. Google and Amazon also cut ties with the company.

Speaking on Sunday on Fox News, Mr Cook justified suspending Parler, favoured by supporters of President Donald Trump.

"We looked at the incitement to violence that was on there, and we don't consider that free speech and incitement to violence has an intersection," Mr Cook said.

Parler sued Amazon on Monday after Amazon Web Services cut off the platform's access to internet servers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Parler alleged Amazon was violating antitrust laws and acting to help social rival Twitter, which also has banned Mr Trump for language that could incite violence.

In Apple's case, "we've only suspended them," Mr Cook said. "So, if they get their moderation together, they would be back on" the App Store.

Parler's popularity skyrocketed after Twitter permanently banned Mr Trump following the Capitol attack, which Mr Cook called "one of the saddest moments of my life" and "an attack on our democracy."

"I felt like I was in some sort of alternate reality," he said. "This could not be happening."

The day Apple suspended downloads for Parler, it was the top-downloaded app from the App Store in the US.

Google has also banned downloads of the app.

Parler, which launched in 2018, operates much like Twitter, with profiles to follow and "parleys" instead of tweets.

In its early days, the platform attracted a crowd of ultraconservative and even extreme-right users. But more recently, it has signed up many more traditional Republican voices.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Samsung's Lee faces sentencing for bribery charge after four years of trials

Super fast 5G in the US still a work in progress

WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

Tencent-backed Yidu Tech surges 148% in Hong Kong debut

Tech workers can't leave the Bay Area fast enough

Amazon will let companies build voice assistants on Alexa

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Russia detains Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, faces clash with Western nations

[MOSCOW] Police detained prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home...

Jan 18, 2021 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

England expands Covid-19 vaccination programme to more groups

[LONDON] England will launch the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start...

Jan 18, 2021 07:01 AM
Technology

Samsung's Lee faces sentencing for bribery charge after four years of trials

[SEOUL] A South Korean court will sentence Samsung Electronics heir Jay Y. Lee on a bribery charge on Monday, a...

Jan 18, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Treasury nominee Janet Yellen to say US does not seek weaker dollar: WSJ

[BENGALURU] Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to take over the US Treasury, is expected to affirm the...

Jan 18, 2021 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Phil Spector, pop producer convicted of murder, dead at 81

[LOS ANGELES] Phil Spector, who revolutionised 1960s pop music with his "Wall of Sound" production technique but who...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Sunningdale latest to face activist investor Quarz

Rescue deals lift 2020 equity fundraising to 10-year high

Bets on 2021 economic recovery largely priced in

Avarga leads buybacks; director filings decline ahead of earnings

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for