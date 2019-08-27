Apple's US$44b drop shows growing cost of reliance on China

A reduced Apple presence could have significant implications for the local job market and rub Beijing the wrong way at a time Chinese officials see a slowing economy as a significant risk to stability.

Taipei

APPLE Inc's reliance on China is looking increasingly like its biggest handicap.

The world's most influential consumer electronics company shed US$44 billion of market value on Friday after a pair of pronouncements from Beijing and Washington cast a spotlight on its massive Chinese production base, from which almost all of the world's iPhones are made.

US President Donald Trump last weekend "ordered" American companies to immediately start looking for alternatives to manufacturing in China, which is something Apple is thoroughly unprepared for, according to analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities Inc.

"In a best-case scenario," says Mr Ives, Apple "would be able to move away 5 per cent to 7 per cent of iPhone production out of China" over the course of 18 months. The company would require three years to move 20 per cent out, he adds, which is still less than the 25 per cent of iPhone production that Apple needs for its domestic US market. American tariffs on goods from China would therefore directly impact Apple's biggest moneymaker.

Mr Ives calls Mr Trump's latest comments on China "a gut punch to Cupertino" in the title of his report.

Apple's main assembly partner, Foxconn Technology Group, has claimed that it has the capacity to build all of the Cupertino company's US-bound iPhones outside of China; however, all indications are that to deploy it would require a great deal of time and money. Apple's stock price took two big hits on Friday in the wake of the latest tariffs announcements.

The president's comments were followed hours later by tweets declaring that the US would increase the rate of existing and impending tariffs on Chinese goods. Mr Trump's moves were in response to an earlier announcement that China was planning to impose tariffs on US$75 billion of US imports.

People familiar with iPhone production have said that it is nearly impossible to relocate manufacturing of Apple's iconic device in a wholesale manner due to the difficulty of procuring a skilled labour force elsewhere, a point that Apple CEO Tim Cook has hammered away at in public as well.

The challenges of replicating the complex production lines and necessary infrastructure are also major hurdles.

There may also be less purely economic reasons for sticking with the world's No 2 economy. Apple and its army of contract manufacturers, led by Foxconn, are collectively China's largest private employer, providing work for millions of people. A reduced Apple presence could have significant implications for the local job market and rub Beijing the wrong way at a time Chinese officials see a slowing economy as a significant risk to stability. The government has shown a penchant for clamping down on foreign firms that displease it.

And Apple needs to fend off smartphone market leader Huawei Technologies Co and win back consumers in China, its largest market after the US.

Apple could see an added 71 bps of gross-margin pressure if President Trump follows through on his threat to boost expected tariffs on US imports from China as the countries' trade war escalates.

While Apple has asked at least some suppliers for proposals on ex-China production, there's no sign the company is preparing for a large-scale migration.

In one case, an assembler proposed a location outside of China, but Apple rejected it and the supplier ended up expanding in China. The recent effort by GoerTek to shift some of its AirPods production to Vietnam was done of its own volition, people familiar with the decision said. But neither of those relates to the iPhone, which remains chiefly made in China, with some assembly of older models happening in India and focused on the domestic market there.

Mr Cook's ability to lobby Washington for tariff relief will be tested over the coming weeks. He has so far been able to obtain a temporary reprieve for iPhones, iPads and Apple laptops, which won't be subject to US tariffs until Dec 15.

But going forward, unless an unlikely rapid resolution to the trade war is reached, Apple looks like it will have to draw up comprehensive plans for building iPhones outside of China, however costly that may be. BLOOMBERG