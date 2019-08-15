You are here

Home > Technology

Apple's wearables and HomePod to cost more from Sept 1

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

APPLE Inc's AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod, which have helped the company offset waning sales of its best-selling iPhone this year, have not been included in a temporary reprieve on tariffs by the Trump administration - and will thus face a 10 per cent levy on Sept 1.

The administration said on Tuesday that some major items, such as laptops and cellphones, including Apple's MacBooks and iPhones, will not face tariffs until Dec 15. President Donald Trump said the change was to avoid an impact on US customers during the Christmas shopping season.

The tariff delay that affects some of Apple's biggest-selling products helped send its shares up more than 4 per cent in late trading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump and his administration did not say why some electronics received a reprieve and others did not. Many products set to face tariffs on Sept 1 - smart watches, fitness trackers, smart speakers and Bluetooth headphones among them - had been spared once before. These include popular products from Apple rivals, such as Fitbit smart watches and smart speakers from Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

The Trump administration had proposed tariffs on those devices to take effect last September, but they were spared at the last moment after Apple, among other companies, told the government that the levies would "result in lower US growth and competitiveness and higher prices for US consumers".

Some accessories have been central to Apple's efforts to diversify revenue beyond its signature iPhone, which pushed the company's market cap past US$1 trillion in 2018 (though that slipped this year).

In Apple's latest reported fiscal quarter, the iPhone contributed less than half the company's revenues for the first time in seven years. Its decline was somewhat offset by a 50 per cent jump in sales of wearables such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, helping Apple beat Wall Street estimates. REUTERS

Technology

Micron CEO says Singapore operations will be spared capex cuts

Local smart-living management company looks to expand overseas

Lyft faces scrutiny after being hit by flurry of sexual assault lawsuits

Playing god: Japan temple puts faith in robot priest

Snap releasing new Spectacles that capture 3D images

China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly