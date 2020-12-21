You are here

Aramco to bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 11:44 PM

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco Development, a subsidiary of Aramco, has teamed up with Google Cloud to offer cloud services to customers in Saudi Arabia, Aramco said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, under its Vision 2030 reform plans, has encouraged foreign investment particularly in the technology sector and courted Silicon Valley players.

Aramco said Saudi Arabia is being added to the global network of Google Cloud Platform regions, as part of a strategic alliance agreement signed between the company and Google Cloud this month.

Google Cloud will establish and operate a new cloud region in Saudi Arabia, while a new company will be formed after required regulatory clearances to supply cloud solutions and services to customers, Aramco said.

The collaboration taps into rapidly expanding demand for cloud services in Saudi Arabia, a market that is projected to be worth up to US$10 billion by 2030, Aramco said.

Currently Saudi telecom operators are among the cloud service providers in the country.

REUTERS

