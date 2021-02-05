 AstraZeneca vaccine found to be protective against virus variant, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

AstraZeneca vaccine found to be protective against virus variant

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 10:52 PM

AK_azvax_0502.jpg
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new, more contagious coronavirus variant at similar levels to the protection it offered against other lineages of the virus, Oxford researchers said in a paper released Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

