You are here

Home > Technology

Aussie watchdog sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica breach

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S privacy watchdog announced legal action against Facebook on Monday for alleged "systematic failures" exposing more than 300,000 Australians to a data breach by Cambridge Analytica.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner said it had initiated proceedings against the tech giant and that Facebook committed "serious and/or repeated interferences with privacy".

The commission alleges the personal information of Australian Facebook users was disclosed without their permission to an app called "This Is Your Digital Life", which then sold the data to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

The now-defunct British company was at the centre of a massive scandal involving Facebook data hijacking in 2018. US regulators said that the firm "engaged in deceptive practices to harvest personal information from tens of millions of Facebook users for voter profiling and targeting".

SEE ALSO

Australian clinic closes after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Australia's watchdog began its own investigation into Cambridge Analytica two years ago, with this announcement that it was pursuing Facebook in the courts the first action resulting from the probe. "Facebook's default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy," Australian Information and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said. "We claim these actions left the personal data of around 311,127 Australian Facebook users exposed to be sold and used for purposes including political profiling, well outside users' expectations."

Facebook's own investigation found that some data from 87 million users in the United States and elsewhere had been compromised by the firm, and claimed the practices violated the social network's terms of service.

In a statement, Facebook said it had "actively engaged" with the Australian investigation but refused to comment further on the specifics of the matter as it was before the court. The company added that it had made "major changes" to its platforms in consultation with international regulators to "restrict the information available to app developers, implement new governance protocols and build industry-leading controls to help people protect and manage their data".

It paid a record US$5 billion penalty in a settlement with the US regulator, while in the UK, it was fined more than US$650,000 for the breach. It is unclear how much Facebook could be fined if the Australian action succeeds, but each contravention of Australia's Privacy Act attracts a maximum penalty of A$1.7 million (S$1.6 million). AFP

Technology

An all-new BT app experience coming to you

Wearing mask against virus? System knows who you are

Edtech startup Zookal raises A$15m in Series B equity funding

China firm develops system to recognise faces behind coronavirus masks

Singtel freezes all wages except for operational and support staff

Infineon deal scrutiny raises trade threat to Europe tech firms

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Germany reports first death cases due to coronavirus

[BERLIN] Germany on Monday reported its first two confirmed death cases of the coronavirus, local authorities said...

Mar 10, 2020 12:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

US shale producers deepen spending, output cuts as oil prices slump

[HOUSTON] US shale producers on Monday rushed to deepen spending cuts and reduce future production as oil prices...

Mar 9, 2020 11:26 PM
Government & Economy

Biden snags Booker endorsement, aims to knock out rival Sanders in Michigan

[DETROIT] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, who is seeking to deliver a knockout blow to rival Bernie...

Mar 9, 2020 11:12 PM
Stocks

Dow slumps 2,000 points after oil shock

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday...

Mar 9, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

First coronavirus case detected at EU Commission

[BRUSSELS] A first case of coronavirus has been detected among staff at the European Commission, a spokeswoman said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.