You are here

Home > Technology

Australia calls out Google for 'experiment' blocking some news sites

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 2:53 PM

AK_ggl_1401.jpg
Australia urged Google on Thursday to "focus on paying for original content, not blocking it" after the internet giant said it was running tests that limit access to domestic news content, deepening a rift between the tech giant and the government.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia urged Google on Thursday to "focus on paying for original content, not blocking it" after the internet giant said it was running tests that limit access to domestic news content, deepening a rift between the tech giant and the government.

After the Alphabet-owned search engine provider said it was conducting experiments to determine the value of its service to Australian news outlets, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg accused it of "blocking" users when it should be paying for the content.

"The digital giants should focus on paying for original content, not blocking it," Mr Frydenberg told reporters, referring to Google and social media behemoth Facebook.

The companies should "pay traditional news media businesses a fair sum of money for those news media businesses generating original content", he added.

The spat shows the strong resistance by the so-called Big Tech firms to laws which will force them to negotiate with Australian news outlets over payment for the content which appears on their platforms.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

If the parties are unable to reach an agreement, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide for them. In a long-running dispute, Google and Facebook have called the rules unfair and suggested they would force them to limit their offerings in the country.

After media reports said Australian news websites were not showing up in searches, Google confirmed it was running unspecified tests in relation to news media.

"We're currently running a few experiments that will each reach about 1 per cent of Google Search users in Australia to measure the impacts of news businesses and Google Search on each other," a spokesperson said in an email, adding that the experiments would conclude by early February.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 02:34 PM
Technology

TSMC Q4 profit rises 23% to record high on work-from-home, iPhone boost

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) posted on Thursday a record high quarterly profit, boosted by...

Jan 14, 2021 02:31 PM
Consumer

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's operating profit beats pre-pandemic level

[TOKYO] The owner of Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit beat pre-...

Jan 14, 2021 02:25 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart's Singapore-based investment banking head is top CEO contender: FT

[BENGALURU] Standard Chartered's investment banking head Simon Cooper has emerged as the internal contender to...

Jan 14, 2021 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares rise on Chinese data, US stimulus hope

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday on strong Chinese trade data and hopes for fresh US stimulus under the...

Jan 14, 2021 02:08 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end firmer on tech boost, US stimulus prospects

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended higher on Thursday, as investors took cues from an upbeat Wall Street session on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

Singapore's Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk at end-March

UK's Johnson warns against 'unthinking sinophobia' in China ties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for