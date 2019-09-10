You are here

Home > Technology

Australia watchdog hurt competition by barring Vodafone, TPG merger: telcos

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 2:39 PM

[MELBOURNE] Australia's antitrust regulator has hurt competition by blocking a A$15 billion (S$14.20 billion) merger between the nation's third and fourth-largest telecoms providers, the companies said in court on Tuesday as their legal appeal got underway.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) opposed in May a combination of TPG Telecom Ltd and the local joint venture of Britain's Vodafone Group plc on the grounds it would eliminate a potential fourth mobile network competitor.

A coming together of the companies would actually encourage competition but "the pro-competitive effects of this merger are imperilled by the ACCC's opposition to it", Vodafone lawyer Peter Brereton said.

The commission's main argument is that consumers will benefit more if TPG builds a fourth mobile network than if it merged with Vodafone Hutchison Australia, but TPG argues it has abandoned plans to build a new network.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vodafone runs a mobile phone network with Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd.

TPG had planned to build a 4G mobile network to rival Vodafone's, but scrapped it last year due to economic and technical factors and a government ban on gear supplied by its preferred vendor, China's Huawei Technologies.

TPG's barrister Ruth Higgins told the Federal Court competition conditions have "changed materially" since TPG began a plan to roll out a mobile network in mid-2016, and "that opportunity has been lost".

Without Huawei equipment, TPG could no longer justify spending shareholders' funds on a new network, in the face of rivals' 5G high speed networks, falling revenue per user and rising investment costs to deliver more data, Ms Higgins said.

The ACCC's lawyer Michael Hodge said the regulator believed TPG could take on the country's largest telcos, Telstra Corp and Singapore Telecommunications' Optus, even without the Huawei parts.

"The prospect of snuffing out the only potential new entrant to the mobile market in Australia is a significant blow to competition," Mr Hodge told the court.

The ACCC also questioned how strong a competitor the merged group would be to the top telcos within the next three years and challenged the claim TPG could not build its network without the Huawei equipment.

The hearing continues for the next several weeks, with company executives and industry experts due to testify. 

REUTERS

Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

Facebook users gain leverage in Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

Huawei drops lawsuit against US over seized equipment: court filing

Shopify to buy warehouse technology provider for US$450m

Hutchison weighs Indonesia mobile combination with Axiata

Big Tech backlash kicks into gear with antitrust moves

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

Jewel @ Killiney Photo.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Owner seeking at least S$155m for Killiney Rd freehold hotel site

Sep 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SPH, Ascott Reit, Ascendas H-Trust, SGReit, Isetan, Mercurius

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly