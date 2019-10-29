You are here

Home > Technology

Australian regulator files lawsuit against Google for data collection

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 10:22 AM

rk_google_291019.jpg
Australia's consumer regulator filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday, alleging it misled consumers about how it was collecting, storing and using personal location data.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australia's consumer regulator filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday, alleging it misled consumers about how it was collecting, storing and using personal location data.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said Google had failed for almost two years from January 2017 to tell Android phone customers that they needed to switch off two settings - rather than just one - if they did not want the company to retain their information.

"We are taking court action against Google because we allege that as a result of these on-screen representations, Google has collected, kept and used highly sensitive and valuable personal information about consumers' location without them making an informed choice," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

The ACCC recently called for strengthened privacy laws as part of a sweeping overhaul of the rules affecting global tech companies. The Australian government has announced plans to establish the world's first dedicated office to police Facebook Inc and Google as part of reforms designed to rein in the U.S. technology giants.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ACCC said the allegations against Google centred on two Google Account location settings: ‘Location History' and ‘Web & App Activity'.

SEE ALSO

Google parent Alphabet profits slip amid bigger investments

The regulator said that Google did not make clear that both settings needed to be switched off to stop the company collecting and using data from either.

It added that in the second half of 2018 Google further misled consumers by advising that the only way they could prevent the company from collecting location data was to stop using certain Google services, including Google Search and Google Maps.

The ACCC is seeking penalties and orders requiring the publication of corrective notices by Google.

A representative for Google in Australia was not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

Technology

Virgin Galactic becomes first space tourism company to land on Wall Street

New US rules would require carriers to remove Chinese equipment

Google parent Alphabet profits slip amid bigger investments

Lazada doubling down on logistics

UK lawmakers call for action on banks, big tech to avoid IT failures

Xi's blockchain talk triggers frenzy in China tech shares

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 10:28 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares tiptoe higher on trade optimism

[BENALURU] Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday on expectations that the United States and China would strike...

Oct 29, 2019 10:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore aims for 2 GWp of solar energy by 2030

SINGAPORE aims to deploy at least two gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar energy by 2030, Minister for Trade and Industry...

Oct 29, 2019 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says expects city to record negative growth in 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expects the Asian financial hub to record...

Oct 29, 2019 10:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: EHT up 8.3% after sponsor says it will pay for Queen Mary repairs

STAPLED securities of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) staged a comeback on Tuesday morning, advancing 8.3 per cent, or...

Oct 29, 2019 10:05 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Tuesday with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note on Tuesday on optimism over China-US trade talks and hopes for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly