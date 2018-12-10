You are here

Home > Technology

Australian regulator says probe of tech giants spurs 5 investigations

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 10:21 AM

[SYDNEY] Australia's competition regulator says it has five investigations afoot as a result of its examination of the market power and public influence of tech giants such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google .

"We have five investigations underway, arising from this report," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chairman Rod Sims told reporters in Sydney.

"Some of them are allegations that could sit under competition law which would go to issues of market power," he added, without specifying which firms they concerned. "Five investigations is quite a lot."

The ACCC's report recommended a new regulatory body be set up to monitor Facebook and Google and their dominance of the online advertising and news markets.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Elon Musk blasts SEC, United Auto Workers in "60 Minutes" interview

Huawei CFO seeks bail, cites health fears behind bars -court documents

Australia competition watchdog flags concerns over tech firms' use of user data

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres starts young but grows fast

Lean In strives to move beyond Sheryl Sandberg

Uber files confidentially for IPO

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
5 'I was vindicated a long time ago,' says Iceberg's Arnaud on Noble probe

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Retirement_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

BP_Retire_101218_6.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening