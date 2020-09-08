You are here

Home > Technology

Australian watchdog to examine competition between Apple, Google app stores

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 4:16 PM

file7c8gm8msb061kewdcly.jpg
Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said it would look into the extent of competition between the app stores of Apple Inc and Google, and also examine whether more pricing transparency is needed in the country's mobile apps market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said it would look into the extent of competition between the app stores of Apple Inc and Google, and also examine whether more pricing transparency is needed in the country's mobile apps market.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is "interested in how data is used and shared in the app ecosystem, including the data available to Google and Apple as a result of their control of the major app stores," Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said in a statement.

Google and Apple representatives did not respond to Reuters requests for a comment.

Regulators Down Under have been among the most aggressive in trying to rein in the reach of US tech giants, with Australia set to become the first country to make Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google pay for news sourced from local providers.

The commission's decision also comes amid Apple's legal tussle with Epic Games, after the "Fortnite" creator implemented a feature to let iPhone users make in-app purchases directly, rather than using Apple's in-app purchase system.

SEE ALSO

Australia crop output bounces back as rains ease drought

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The iPhone maker had subsequently terminated Epic Games' account on its App Store.

ACCC's planned consumer survey on app purchases and use is part of a five-year inquiry, which will produce reports every six months, with a final report expected by March.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

TikTok owner doles out bonuses to assuage beleaguered staff

New chartered fintech professional qualification to groom Singapore, China talent

China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying others

Espressif seeks talent for Singapore R&D office

5G deployment, cloud computing to drive Asian technology sector: Credit Suisse

SoftBank shares slide as its bets on tech stock options unnerve investors

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 04:50 PM
Transport

On-board units for new ERP system to be installed from H2 2021: LTA

INSTALLATION of on-board units (OBUs) for the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will commence...

Sep 8, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to ensure it remains as preferred hub for businesses, stays open to global talent

MINISTER for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday evening highlighted four key ways Singapore will ensure it...

Sep 8, 2020 04:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

[SINGAPORE] Temasek said its senior international business advisor Liew Mun Leong has contributed to Singapore and...

Sep 8, 2020 04:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam importers offer sales bonus to cut diesel inventory as virus hits demand

[SINGAPORE] Vietnam oil importers are offering domestic retailers a commission on diesel sales, in an unusual tactic...

Sep 8, 2020 04:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches US$500m funding platform for low-carbon aluminium

[SINGAPORE] Commodities trader Trafigura said on Tuesday it has launched a financing platform of up to US$500...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

New chartered fintech professional qualification to groom Singapore, China talent

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.