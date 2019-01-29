You are here

Home > Technology

Australia's TPG Telecom dumps Huawei-supplied mobile network

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 8:16 AM

SL_tpg_290119_24.jpg
Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd cancelled the rollout of its mobile telephone network on Monday because it relied on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd equipment that has been banned by Australia's government on security grounds.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd cancelled the rollout of its mobile telephone network on Monday because it relied on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd equipment that has been banned by Australia's government on security grounds.

The nascent cut-price network is the first commercial casualty in Australia of the ban announced last August and comes as Western powers crack down on the Chinese telecoms giant over concerns at its links with China's government.

The world's biggest telecoms equipment maker has been under siege since the arrest of its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Canada last December. The US Justice Department on Monday accused the company of bank fraud and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.

TPG said in a statement that it chose Huawei as a supplier because it offered a simple upgrade path to 5G technology.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In light of the government's announcement in late August 2018 that it would prohibit the use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks, that upgrade path has now been blocked," the statement said.

The company has spent A$100 million (S$100 million) on the rollout so far, but said it did not expect the decision to affect its 2019 guidance.

TPG has agreed to a A$15 billion merger with the local arm of Britain's Vodafone Group. News of the cancellation boosted its shares as investors saw it eliminating a duplication of expenses. Both TPG and Vodafone said on Monday they remained committed to the merger.

Huawei had no immediate response when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in TPG rose as much as 5 per cent in early trade, briefly hitting a six-week high before giving up its gains to trade flat, since the deal is still awaiting regulatory approval. Telstra Corp Ltd shares also rose 3 per cent on the anticipated reduction in competition.

"You take one network out and then, obviously, in the end for customers you've got less choice," said Paul Budde, an independent telecoms analyst. "This will be a relief for Telstra and others."

Huawei is facing pressure globally after the United States and Australia initiated measures to restrict the Chinese firm and its compatriot ZTE Corp, citing security threats.

Australia's intelligence agencies feared that if mobile operators use Huawei's equipment, the company could develop a means of collecting data at Beijing's request - something the company strenuously denies.

Chinese law requires organisations and citizens to support, assist and cooperate with intelligence work.

REUTERS

Technology

US charges Huawei in technology theft, sanctions violations

Facebook has 'new tools' against EU election meddling

Singapore is first stop abroad for Lufthansa's innovation hub

France to toughen 5G telco hardware access, citing security

Islamic browser promises better Web experience

Nick Clegg uses debut as Facebook lobbyist to win over EU

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
5 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening