 Australia's Vocus Group gets A$3.42b takeover bid from Macquarie Infrastructure, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Technology

Australia's Vocus Group gets A$3.42b takeover bid from Macquarie Infrastructure

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 6:58 AM

[BENGALURU] Fibre network owner Vocus Group on Monday said it received a A$3.42 billion (S$3.5 billion) takeover offer from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings Pty Ltd.

The alternative asset manager's offer of A$5.5 per Vocus share represents a 25.6 per cent premium to its last close.

The offer comes more than a year and half after power supplier AGL Energy and Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure dropped similar bids to takeover the entire company.

In response, Vocus split its operations into three independent units in a bid to attract more likely suitors.

The Sydney-based firm said it would open its books to Macquarie Infrastructure for due diligence and pave the way for a binding proposal.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Covid-19 is a game changer for digital payments

Google moves away from diet of 'cookies' to track users

Kuaishou surges 161% in biggest technology IPO since Uber

AstraZeneca vaccine found to be protective against virus variant

Shares in Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou nearly triple on Hong Kong debut

Amazon to use smart cameras to watch over delivery drivers

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Greece hit by power cuts after fire breaks out at power station

[ATHENS] Regions across Greece were hit by power cuts on Sunday night after a fire broke out at a high-voltage power...

Feb 8, 2021 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

George Shultz, US secretary of state who helped usher out Cold War, dies at 100

[WASHINGTON] George Shultz, Ronald Reagan's genial secretary of state who identified a diplomatic opening that...

Feb 8, 2021 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Biden foresees 'extreme competition' with China, not 'conflict'

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden anticipates the US rivalry with China will take the form of "extreme competition"...

Feb 8, 2021 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

France exceeded CO2 reduction target in 2019: Macron

[PARIS] France outperformed its target for reducing carbon emissions in 2019, President Emmanuel Macron said on...

Feb 8, 2021 06:42 AM
Life & Culture

Manchester City thrash Liverpool 4-1 to close in on Premier League title

[LIVERPOOL] Manchester City ended an 18-year wait to beat Liverpool at Anfield in style with a 4-1 win on Sunday to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Private equity investor indicates interest in investing in mm2 Asia core business

Yoma's services resume operations amid Myanmar unrest; revenue up 0.9% in Q1

Plastoform submits proposal for resumption of trading

CNMC issues profit warning; Kelantan unit gets approval to operate in MCO 2.0

Biden urges fast Covid-19 relief as minimum-wage hike hopes fade

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for