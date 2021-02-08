Australia's Vocus Group gets A$3.42b takeover bid from Macquarie Infrastructure

[BENGALURU] Fibre network owner Vocus Group on Monday said it received a A$3.42 billion (S$3.5 billion) takeover offer from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings Pty Ltd.

The alternative asset manager's offer of A$5.5 per Vocus share represents a 25.6 per cent premium to its last close.

The offer comes more than a year and half after power supplier AGL Energy and Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure dropped similar bids to takeover the entire company.

In response, Vocus split its operations into three independent units in a bid to attract more likely suitors.

The Sydney-based firm said it would open its books to Macquarie Infrastructure for due diligence and pave the way for a binding proposal.

REUTERS