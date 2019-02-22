You are here

Home > Technology

Baidu profit falls but revenue beats expectations

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 10:33 AM

SL_baidu_220219_34.jpg
Leading Chinese internet search provider Baidu has announced a 50 per cent plunge in net profit for the fourth quarter but revenue beat expectations on growth in its core search business and a push into artificial intelligence (AI).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Leading Chinese internet search provider Baidu has announced a 50 per cent plunge in net profit for the fourth quarter but revenue beat expectations on growth in its core search business and a push into artificial intelligence (AI).

The Beijing-based, Nasdaq-listed company said late Thursday its fourth-quarter profit came in at 2.08 billion yuan (S$410.3 million) in the October-December period.

Earnings were hit by losses stemming from non-controlling interests in Baidu's video unit iQiyi, which was spun off last year, and continued investments into new fields.

But total revenues for the quarter were a better-than-expected 27.2 billion yuan, beating analyst estimates and Baidu's own projections, and the company indicated it planned to stay the course.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The diversification of Baidu's business from mobile internet into the smart home, smart transportation, cloud and autonomous driving markets will require heavy investments," chief financial officer Herman Yu said.

"Nevertheless, these investments taken together give Baidu a balanced portfolio for short-term, medium-term and long-term returns, and we hope to see these investments bear fruit and accelerate Baidu's revenue growth in the coming years."

For the full year, Baidu profit rose 51 per cent to 27.6 billion yuan, the company said.

Baidu, along with Alibaba and Tencent, form the so-called "BAT" troika of Chinese Internet giants.

But while Alibaba and Tencent have remained in favour, Baidu has lost a bit of lustre in the eyes of some analysts.

Considered China's answer to Google, it relies on advertising for some of its revenue, a sector that is particularly vulnerable to economic slowdowns like the one China is experiencing now.

The Chinese economy grew 6.6 per cent in 2018, a healthy clip for most countries but the slowest for China in nearly three decades.

Baidu once again posted solid growth in daily active users to its main app and other core offerings.

The company is seeking to reposition itself from a heavy reliance on the search-engine business toward technologies used in AI, which China's government wants the country to become a leader in.

Baidu said, however, that it expects revenue growth to slow in the first quarter of 2019.

Company analysts have said this would be due to China's slowing economy and one-off charges during the period.

AFP

Technology

Huawei not obliged to open 'back doors' for China, says its chairman

SpaceX rocket launched carrying Israel's first lunar lander

China search giant Baidu's online marketing business stable, streaming surges

Japan probe Hayabusa2 set for asteroid landing

Google moves to fix YouTube glitch exploited for child porn

Foldable phone frenzy is supercharging gains in Chinese stocks

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

SL_uob_220219_28.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

ak_ocbc_2202.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

SL_uob_220219_31.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, OCBC, Sevak, HRnetGroup, Nordic Group

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening