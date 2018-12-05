You are here

Home > Technology

Biggest iPhone assembler warns trade war may last a decade 

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 4:39 PM

colin-fc-5.jpg
The US-China trade war may drag on for up to 10 more years, according to the founder of the biggest assembler of Apple Inc.'s iPhones, who warned of fundamental changes to export markets.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] The US-China trade war may drag on for up to 10 more years, according to the founder of the biggest assembler of Apple Inc.'s iPhones, who warned of fundamental changes to export markets.

Despite recent moves toward a possible detente, the trade tensions between the world's two largest economies could last five to ten years, Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Terry Gou told business leaders at a summit in Xiamen, China on Tuesday, according to a report in the Taipei-based Economic Daily News. Economic and technological competition between the U.S. and China will lead to a shift from globalization toward polarization, he said.

The US sees China as a strategic rival and will build barriers to prevent it from acquiring key technologies and components, forcing China to change the way it produces and develops technology, Gou said. The global supply chain will have to restructure to be stronger and more flexible.

"Big scale won't be the only winning formula any more," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gou identified Mexico and Vietnam as the countries most likely to benefit from the trade tensions.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Googlers write to CEO demanding equal treatment for contractors

'People do not rate telcos highly', says StarHub executive

BT Group to remove Huawei equipment from its core 4G network: FT

Huawei said to debut 3-D camera phone powered by Sony sensors

Qualcomm unveils new smartphone chips to fire up race to 5G services

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

nm-techdepot-0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

'People do not rate telcos highly', says StarHub executive

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

AK_Singtel_0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening