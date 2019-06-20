You are here

Home > Technology

Blackstone chief donates £150 million to Oxford University

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190620_BLACK_3813500.jpg
Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman, said the donation would fund the Schwarzman Centre in Oxford University that would support programmes ranging from history to music.

London

THE head of private equity firm Blackstone has pledged £150 million (S$258 million) to Oxford University, the biggest single donation in its history, to fund a centre for humanities that would also house an institute to study the ethics of artificial intelligence.

Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, chief executive and co-founder of Blackstone which has about US$500 billion in assets, said the donation would fund the Schwarzman Centre that would support programmes ranging from history to music.

The centre will also house a new Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence (AI). "For nearly 1,000 years, the study of the humanities at Oxford has been core to Western civilisation and scholarship. We need to ensure that its insights and principles can be adapted to today's dynamic world," Mr Schwarzman said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The university said the centre would consider the impact of AI, which could "challenge the very nature of what it means to be human and transform most aspects of our lives".

Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, said in the statement: "If AI is to benefit humanity we must understand its moral and ethical implications. Oxford with its rich history in humanities and philosophy is ideally placed to do this." REUTERS

Technology

Money FM podcast: Influence: Grace Ho, area VP for Asean, Commvault

Huawei's woes present huge opportunities for Ericsson and Nokia

Activists urge Google to break itself up before regulators act

Rising cost of Nasa rocket a threat to Trump's moon mission

Hewlett Packard Enterprise moves to subscription model, chasing Amazon.com

Secure collaboration tools are a basic necessity for digital transformation

Editor's Choice

lin.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
5 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening