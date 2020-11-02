You are here

Home > Technology

Brace for a post-euphoric Ant IPO swoon

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 12:08 PM

rk_antgroup_021120.jpg
Chinese financial technology company Ant priced shares for its US$34 billion initial public offering at HK$80 and 68.8 yuan apiece in Hong Kong and Shanghai, respectively, when it opened for orders on Oct 26.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Everyone and their cousin wants in on Ant's record-shattering US$34 billion initial public offering (IPO). The buzz has been palpable in Hong Kong, where fund managers report calls from distant relatives hoping to buy shares of Jack Ma's Chinese financial technology giant. Retail investors in the Asian financial hub placed orders worth US$168 billion while the Shanghai portion attracted bids from small investors worth US$2.8 trillion. The fear of missing out is a powerful drug, but a letdown potentially awaits.

Some of the demand can be explained by big indices. Creators MSCI and FTSE are expected to add Ant's Hong Kong shares within days. Investors tracking or benchmarked against them will be terrified of being left out of any gains from such a hulking constituent. This close to year-end especially, they would struggle to catch up. And year-end bonus deliberations loom large.

Hot mega-deals don't always immediately deliver, however.

Facebook's 2012 IPO is one example. Nasdaq glitches as trading began on the upsized US$16 billion deal didn't help. There were reports of selective disclosures, and apprehension - ultimately misguided - about the company's ability to make the transition from Web to mobile. The shares tumbled 10 per cent within two days. It took 14 months for them to climb back to their US$38 issue price.

Alibaba, Ant's one-third shareholder, provides another humbling reminder. In 2014, its US$25 billion New York IPO priced well below the top price estimates. The shares popped 38 per cent on the first day, but within a year they went from trading as high as 44 times expected earnings to half that multiple.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

By most accounts, Ant's future looks promising. And yet it is poised to reach public investors with a market capitalisation of US$312 billion, imputing a valuation worth a punchy 31 times next year's forecast earnings. Trading is due to begin on Thursday. Broader skittishness amid the US election and regulatory crackdowns from Beijing are among the many risks.

Even if Ant eventually lives up to its mammoth expectations, there's good reason to brace for a shorter-term swoon.

Chinese financial technology company Ant priced shares for its US$34 billion initial public offering at HK$80 and 68.8 yuan apiece in Hong Kong and Shanghai, respectively, when it opened for orders on Oct 26.

Bids in Hong Kong far exceeded the US$17 billion of shares on offer within an hour. In Shanghai, small retail investors bid for 872 times the 20 per cent allotment initially available to them.

The shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nov 5.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 11:05 PM
Life & Culture

Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

[LONDON] Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife...

Nov 2, 2020 10:46 PM
Stocks

Wall Street rebounds with focus on White House race

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Monday from their steepest weekly loss since March as...

Nov 2, 2020 10:19 PM
Government & Economy

UK businesses face 'devastating' new lockdown, warns CBI

[LONDON] A second coronavirus lockdown in England will deliver a "devastating" blow to British businesses, the...

Nov 2, 2020 10:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Blumont Group CEO Lee Tak Meng resigns

THE chief executive of mainboard-listed Blumont Group has resigned, the investment holding company announced on...

Nov 2, 2020 09:44 PM
Banking & Finance

Insurers may take US$4.3b hit from Hurricane Zeta in US

[WASHINGTON] Insurers are bracing for a hit of about US$4.3 billion from Hurricane Zeta in the United States,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate uses under amended PDPA

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant's mega listing

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for