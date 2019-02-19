You are here

Home > Technology

Britain does not support total Huawei network ban: sources

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 11:59 AM

[LONDON] British security officials do not support a full ban of Huawei from national telecoms networks despite U.S. allegations the Chinese firm and its products could be used by Beijing for spying, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations of enabling state espionage, with the United States calling for its allies not to use its technology.

Although no evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei has denied the claims, the allegations have led several Western countries to restrict its access to their markets.

"We don't favour a complete ban. It's not that simple," one of the sources told Reuters on Monday after a Financial Times report on Sunday said that Britain had decided it could mitigate the risks of using Huawei equipment in 5G networks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FT cited two sources familiar with what it said was a conclusion by the government's National Cyber Security Council (NCSC), which last year said technical and supply-chain issues with Huawei's equipment had exposed national telecom networks to new security risks.

While Huawei did not offer a direct comment on the NCSC conclusion, its rotating chairman Eric Xu said the company had been working with various governments to come up with standards to measure the safety and security of products.

"In this context, Huawei has been working with different governments and industry partners to put in place agreed standards, so that people can take those standards to measure how secure the products from all of the vendors are," Xu told Reuters in an emailed statement on Monday.

Any decision to allow Huawei to participate in building next-generation 5G networks would be closely watched by other nations, because of Britain's membership of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group with the United States.

Britain is an important market for Huawei and last month Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said it was "pausing" the deployment of its equipment in core networks until Western governments give the Chinese firm full security clearance.

Other operators in Europe, including Britain's BT and France's Orange have already removed Huawei's equipment or taken steps to limit its future use.

Two sources said the NCSC did not think it was necessary to completely bar Huawei from British networks, believing it could continue to manage any risks by testing the products at a special laboratory overseen by intelligence officials.

Both sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the position was consistent with public statements made by the NCSC and British officials.

"As was made clear in July's HCSEC oversight board, the NCSC has concerns around Huawei's engineering and security capabilities. We have set out the improvements we expect the company to make, an NCSC spokeswoman said on Monday.

CONFIDENCE MEASURES

People with knowledge of the matter said the next NCSC report on Huawei's position in Britain will criticise its slow response to issues raised in last year's report and detail tense relations with British officials.

The report, which is expected to be released in coming weeks, does not itself set government policy.

The results of a government review of British telecoms infrastructure is expected later in the year and will include recommendations on managing security risks, including in future 5G networks.

Fellow Five Eyes member Australia has banned Huawei from supplying 5G equipment, while New Zealand said on Monday it would make its own independent assessment of the risk of using Huawei equipment in 5G networks.

Huawei has set up security labs in Britain and Germany aimed at building confidence that its equipment does not contain "back doors" for Chinese intelligence services.

It has also offered to build a cyber-security centre in Poland, where authorities have arrested a Chinese Huawei employee along with an ex-Polish security official.

Last week Alex Younger, the head of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service, said it was more complicated than "in or out" when asked if Britain was seeking to manage risks perceived as being attached to Huawei rather than simply to ban it.

Younger also told journalists in Munich that it was not desirable that "any piece of significant national infrastructure is provided from a monopoly supplier". 

REUTERS

Technology

Huawei's founder says world can't live without it

Russia's RT fumes after Facebook blocks 'wildly popular' page

Saudis defend app that lets men to give women permission to travel

UAE signs major missile deals with US giant Raytheon

Facebook Targeted in scathing report by British parliament

Singapore-based startup Bigo Technology eyes expansion, to open regional centres in India, Mid-East and US

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Procurri slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

singapore-budget-revenue-and-spending-breakdown-2019.png
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Infographics

INFOGRAPHICS: A transfer-heavy 2019 Budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening