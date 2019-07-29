You are here

Home > Technology

Britain hosts 'Five Eyes' security alliance ministers for cyber talks

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 9:04 PM

[LONDON] Britain hosted a meeting of senior security ministers from the US-led 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance on Monday for talks on tackling cyber threats ranging from political hacking to child pornography.

British interior minister Priti Patel, appointed last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hosted the ministerial meeting to focus on emerging threats and how to deal with the "opportunities and risks" posed by new technologies.

Mr Patel said in a statement that specific topics included cyber security, encryption and "online harms".

"The UK is a global leader on national security and child protection and we are committed to working with our close partners on shared challenges," Mr Patel said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to Mr Patel, at some point governmental participants will attend an industry roundtable to discuss "countering online child sexual exploitation and abuse" which will include discussions with Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

Last year, representatives of social media companies declined government invitations to participate in the same annual conference.

Facebook said it would attend the meeting this week. Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Security ministers from the Five Eyes alliance – Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand - will attend the conference sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

The Five Eyes alliance evolved from a secret World War Two alliance between British and US cypher and code breaking teams.

On Wednesday, top law enforcement officials from the Five Eyes countries, including US Attorney General William Barr and his top national security enforcer, John Demers, will attend a related London meeting.

Recently Mr Barr sparked controversy by suggesting that spy agencies may need new powers to monitor social media activity.

REUTERS

Technology

YouTube needs 'new set of rules and laws': executive

FaceApp: A cautionary tale of betrayal

Phishing attack on reporters probing Russia: ProtonMail

Regulation of global IT giants urged as alarm rises over oligopoly concerns

Reliance Jio becomes India's top telecom services provider

T-Mobile-Sprint merger approved by US justice department, clearing major hurdle

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

doc76fh7r1voz6fblxs6qw_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

watten drone-3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Real Estate

Watten Estate Condominium in Bukit Timah goes en bloc with S$536m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly