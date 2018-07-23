You are here

Home > Technology

Britain sets out plans to deliver full-fibre connectivity

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 4:13 PM

[LONDON] Britain set out plans to promote the roll out of full-fibre broadband on Monday, including targeting public money at rural areas and insisting that the fastest connections are included as standard in new build properties.

Britain is lagging many of its European peers in the race to deliver "gold standard" full-fibre networks that generate speeds of 1 Gbps, with only 4 per cent of premises connected, compared with Spain on 71 per cent and Portugal on 89 per cent.

Setting out its plans to drive investment, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DMCS) said it would support investment in "the most difficult to reach" rural areas, where it estimates that some 3 to 5 billion pounds (s$8.95 billion) of additional funding is likely to be needed.

The government said it hoped the majority of the population would have access to 5G and 15 million premises would have full-fibre broadband by 2025. It hopes to see full-fibre broadband coverage across all of the country by 2033.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We want everyone in the UK to benefit from world-class connectivity no matter where they live, work or travel," culture minister Jeremy Wright said.

BT's Openreach is the country's national broadband infrastructure provider. Rivals and critics argue that Britain's lowly position in the European league for broadband connections stems from a lack of investment.

BT has set out its own targets for full-fibre connections but it has until now largely focused on a fibre-copper hybrid technology which delivers slower speeds.

As businesses and households clamour for faster speeds, smaller providers have developed, with CityFibre aiming to build its own full-fibre networks.

Among the government recommendations, it said it would reform the regulatory environment to drive investment and competition in different local markets.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares fall after lower-than-expected Q2 earnings

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

Jul 23, 2018
Real Estate

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening