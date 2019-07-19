You are here

Britain to cut Huawei decision from telecoms review

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 9:45 PM

Britain plans to publish the results of a long-awaited telecoms supply chain review next week without a decision on the use of equipment made by China's Huawei in future 5G networks, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
[LONDON] Britain plans to publish the results of a long-awaited telecoms supply chain review next week without a decision on the use of equipment made by China's Huawei in future 5G networks, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Lawmakers said on Friday the government needed to make a decision on Huawei Technologies as "a matter of urgency" and continued delays were damaging international relations.

Britain's National Security Council, chaired by outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, met to discuss the issue in April and a decision was made to block Huawei from all critical parts of the 5G network over security concerns, but still allow it restricted access to less sensitive parts.

The final decision on Huawei was then supposed to have been made public in a review of the telecoms supply chain led by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, but Mrs May's decision to step down has stalled the process.

Three sources said the government planned to publish the results of the review as soon as Monday but the section on 5G equipment vendors would be "kept back" for a decision to be made by the next prime minister.

A government spokesman said the results of the review would be "announced in due course" and all network operators would have to comply with the decision.

