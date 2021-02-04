 BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Technology

BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 8:06 PM

[LONDON] BT called for British government support on business rates and a new deal from the regulator to allow billions of pounds of investment in fibre to drive a post-Covid recovery.

The country's biggest broadband and mobile operator has been making its case to Ofcom, which will publish the regulatory regime for the next five years and beyond in March.

"BT is absolutely ready, willing and able to build like fury and fibre up the UK, but we need Ofcom to come good on creating a climate that encourages investment and the government to show some urgency in removing barriers," chief executive Philip Jansen said after BT's third-quarter results on Thursday.

Mr Jansen called on the government to remove taxes called Cumulo rates on fibre networks, saying they placed a heavier burden on fibre than on out-of-date copper infrastructure.

"Exemption from these rates would be worth around £1 billion ($S1.8 billion) to BT alone," he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company earlier reported a 5 per cent drop in both adjusted revenue and core earnings that it put down to Covid-19, which has closed retail stores and reduced mobile roaming revenue.

It kept its outlook for core earnings for the year to end-March at £7.3-£7.5 billion, but raised the lower limit of its free cash flow range by £100 million to £1.3-£1.5 billion.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Facebook executive Deborah Liu named CEO of Ancestry.com

Facebook disrupted in Myanmar as UN chief warns coup must fail

Parler terminates CEO John Matze

Amazon's Bezos, latest tycoon to pursue his 'passion'

Microsoft offers to step in if rival Google quits Australia

Jeff Bezos's shock exit cools Amazon results boost

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 07:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell's profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus...

Feb 4, 2021 07:46 PM
Government & Economy

Muhyiddin seeks balance as economy reels from virus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Struggling with elevated numbers of Covid-19 cases, Malaysia's government is trying to strike a...

Feb 4, 2021 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Prudential appoints ex-Singtel CEO and head of KKR Asia-Pacific as non-executive directors

PRUDENTIAL Singapore has appointed former Singtel chief executive Chua Sock Koong as well as KKR's Asia-Pacific head...

Feb 4, 2021 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand's half-year net profit falls 69% to S$22.9m

GUOCOLAND's half-year net profit has more than halved year on year to S$22.9 million, thanks to higher tax expenses...

Feb 4, 2021 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare H1 net profit jumps to S$54.9m; special cash dividend declared

GLOVEMAKER UG Healthcare Corporation reported a more than 60-fold increase in net profit for its fiscal first half...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

F&N's Q1 2021 earnings up 13.7% to S$45.1m

Singapore equities fall on Thursday, STI down 0.8%

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

Water demand expected to almost double over the next 30 years: PM Lee

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for