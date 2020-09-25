You are here

Home > Technology

ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China

China's revised list of tech export bans gives it a say over any TikTok deal
Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

BYTEDANCE has applied for a tech export licence in China as it races to seal a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart, which it hopes will end US government plans to ban its TikTok video-streaming app on security grounds.

The Beijing-based firm submitted the application to Beijing's municipal commerce bureau and is awaiting a decision, it said in a statement on its Toutiao online news platform on Thursday, without referring to ongoing talks over its US operations.

The application comes about a month after China revised its list of technologies subject to export bans or restriction for the first time in 12 years, in a manner which experts said gave the government a say over any TikTok deal.

ByteDance has said its deal with Oracle and Walmart will see the creation of a standalone US company and does not involve any transfer of technology, though Oracle will be able to inspect TikTok US source code.

SEE ALSO

The current political storm calls for good bosses

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It has also said the deal needs approval from both China and the United States.

However, the companies have issued conflicting statements over the terms of the agreement they reached with the White House, casting doubt over whether it will hold.

ByteDance said it will establish a US subsidiary called TikTok Global, of which it will own 80 per cent.

Oracle and WalMart, however, said majority ownership of TikTok Global would be in American hands, complying with an Aug 14 executive order by US President Donald Trump that ByteDance relinquish ownership of TikTok within 90 days.

Chinese state media outlets China Daily and the Global Times this week said they see no reason for China to approve the deal that Oracle and Walmart said they have struck with ByteDance, calling it based on "bullying and extortion".

TikTok's experience is "a textbook example of the United States' modern-day piracy and tech bullying", Chinese state news agency Xinhua said in an English-language commentary on Thursday, adding that national security concerns that Washington has expressed over TikTok are "nothing but a fig leaf". REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

Netflix, Amazon Prime are latest weapons in India's telecom war

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

Caught in China-US trade war, Taiwan offers support to chipmakers

TikTok urges court to block Trump's ban on app in US

Axiata's unit plans biggest Bangladesh IPO in a decade to expand

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 12:34 AM
Life & Culture

Trump sued by niece Mary alleging family defrauded her

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump was sued by his niece Mary for allegedly conspiring with his brother and sister...

Sep 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at US Supreme Court

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos on Thursday as he visited the late Supreme...

Sep 25, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Norges Bank surprises market as rate hike remains years away

[OSLO] Norway's central bank ruled out an increase in interest rates for the coming years, citing a highly uncertain...

Sep 25, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

IMF says global economic outlook better than June prediction

[WASHINGTON] The global economic outlook is less bleak than in June, an IMF spokesman said Thursday, signaling that...

Sep 24, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell says evictions, mortgage defaults may rise without more fiscal aid

[WASHINGTON] Failure to deliver more government aid to households could precipitate a wave of mortgage defaults and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.