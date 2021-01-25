You are here

ByteDance foe seeks US$5.4b in biggest tech IPO since Uber

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 8:14 PM

[BEIJING] Kuaishou Technology, the operator of China's most popular video service after ByteDance's Douyin, is seeking to raise as much as US$5.4 billion in the world's biggest internet initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.

The short video startup, backed by Tencent Holdings, is selling 365 million shares at HK$105 (S$17.9) to HK$115 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The company will start taking investor orders from Monday through Jan 29 and is slated to list on Feb 5 in Hong Kong.

Kuaishou is attempting the world's biggest internet IPO since Uber's US$8.1 billion US share sale in May 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Chinese startup's IPO will also give another boost to Hong Kong's already-hot capital market and could become Asia's largest since Budweiser Brewing APAC 's US$5.8 billion float almost two years ago.

Kuaishou, which means "fast hand," is one of China's biggest internet success stories of the past decade, part of a generation of startups that thrived with backing from Tencent. Along with TikTok parent ByteDance, the outfit co-created by Su Hua in 2013 pioneered the live streaming and bite-sized video format that's since been adopted around the world by the likes of Facebook. Kuaishou's imminent debut could test investor appetite for its far larger rival, which was last valued at US$180 billion.

Tencent and IPO advisor China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. surged in Hong Kong, suggesting enthusiasm for its upcoming debut. On Monday, Kuaishou executives revealed monthly active users on its main app had reached 481.4 million while average daily time spent had crossed the 100-minute mark in 2021. Co-founder Su emphasized his company was pursuing future growth by applying its popular video formats to a range of online services like shopping.

"We are exploring live-streaming in local life services and knowledge sharing," the 38-year-old former Google engineer told investors on a conference call. "We'll also try to use short videos and live-streaming, both based on the fan-host relationship, to transform one industry after another. That's a driving force for our future growth."

