Canada hails Facebook ban on far-right figures

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Ottawa

THE Canadian government on Monday hailed Facebook's decision to ban prominent far-right activists after the platform came under renewed scrutiny for allowing hate groups to flourish in the aftermath of the New Zealand attacks.

"We've seen hate speech fuel the attack against Pittsburgh, at the synagogue, we've seen more recently in Christchurch, worshipers gunned down. This is real and it has consequences. And we're very glad that Facebook has taken the actions that it has," Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen told a news conference.

The social media giant on Monday banned prominent nationalists including Faith Goldy, Kevin Goudreau, whose positions have been described as white supremacist, and several other groups.

"In Canada, when it comes to hate speech, when it comes to inciting violence, those are things that we don't accept out on the street corner - we shouldn't accept them on platforms either," Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould added.

Facebook bans individuals and organisations involved in terrorist activity, organised hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking, organised violence and criminal activity. AFP

