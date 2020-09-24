You are here

Home > Technology

Caught in China-US trade war, Taiwan offers support to chipmakers

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 2:05 PM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen promised on Thursday to help the island's key semiconductor industry overcome difficulties and consolidate its leading position, offering support to a sector increasingly caught up in China-US trade tensions.

Companies such as the world's biggest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), are major suppliers to the likes of Apple Inc and Qualcomm, as well as Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies.

In July, TSMC said it had stopped taking new orders from Huawei in May and did not plan to ship wafers after Sept 15, responding to US curbs on supplying the Chinese company, which the Trump administration views as a security threat.

China, for its part, is trying to nurture tech champions of its own, such as SMIC, its biggest chipmaker, and wean itself off reliance on US suppliers.

Taiwan's chipmakers were a crucial part of the global supply chain, Ms Tsai told a meeting of semiconductor company representatives in Taipei, including TSMC chairman Mark Liu.

SEE ALSO

Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We attach great importance to this strategic industry, and will actively assist the industry in solving problems, to continue to consolidate the advantages of Taiwan's semiconductor industry, and to accelerate transformation and development," the presidential office cited Ms Tsai as saying.

Turning Taiwan into an advanced semiconductor processing centre is a key government effort, she added.

"The focus of future development includes localisation of material supplies, technology autonomy, localisation of foreign equipment manufacturing, and localisation of advanced assembly equipment."

The policies will be adopted one by one, to ensure "more abundant technical energy" for the industry and a complete industrial supply chain to enhance its key global role, she added.

Ms Tsai hoped the joint efforts of the government and the private sector would boost the competitiveness of the industry in Taiwan, so that it can be a global bellwether.

On Wednesday, TSMC's Mr Liu said the deleveraging of China-US supply chains and protectionism on both sides of the Pacific would only drive up costs and limit the flow of ideas.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 02:48 PM
Consumer

ABS chairman emeritus Lopez quits as broadcaster rebuilds

[MANILA] ABS-CBN's chairman emeritus, Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III, has quit and has relinquished his board seats in...

Sep 24, 2020 02:37 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong says social media used in 20% of its stock manipulation cases

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's financial markets watchdog said on Thursday that about 20 per cent of the market...

Sep 24, 2020 02:20 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB launches partnership network to simplify digital payments, rewards redemption

UOB has created a partnership ecosystem, which includes Visa, SP Group and Grab among others, to simplify digital...

Sep 24, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 1.1%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.1 per cent on Thursday, weighed down by a rout on...

Sep 24, 2020 02:07 PM
Garage

Co-working firm WORQ snags RM10m in funding for Malaysia expansion

MALAYSIA-BASED co-working space provider WORQ has nabbed RM10 million (S$3.3 million) in funding from seven follow-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Dairy Farm, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Medtecs, Aspen

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Wilmar's China unit listing to raise 13.9b yuan; GIC among strategic investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.