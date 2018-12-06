You are here

Home > Technology

Chief financial officer of China's Huawei arrested in Canada: official

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 7:38 AM
UPDATED Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 8:19 AM

BP_ Huawei _061218_28.jpg
The chief financial officer of China's global telecommunications equipment giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States, the ministry of justice said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OTTAWA] The chief financial officer of China's global telecommunications equipment giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada and faces extradition to the United States, the ministry of justice said.

Meng Wanzhou "was arrested in Vancouver on Dec 1," a statement said.

"She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday."

The ministry added it could not provide further details due to a publication ban that was sought by Ms Meng.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that US authorities had opened an investigation into suspected violations of Iran sanctions by Huawei.

Huawei - one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment and services providers - has been under tough scrutiny in the United States, where government national security officials say that its alleged close links to the Chinese government make it a security risk.

Its US business has been tightly constrained by worries it could undermine US competitors and that its cellphones and networking equipment, used widely in other countries, could provide Beijing with avenues for espionage.

Despite being essentially barred from the critical US market, Huawei surpassed Apple to become the world's number two smartphone maker in the second quarter of this year and has market leader Samsung in its sights.

AFP

Technology

Facebook board backs embattled executive Sheryl Sandberg

Zuckerberg defends Facebook in new data breach controversy

Money FM podcast: Influence: What makes a Smart Nation, smart? An interview with Dr Janil Puthucheary

Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

Singtel and StarHub bank big on cybersecurity

Plan unveiled to help the media industry become digital-ready

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_SME_061218_2.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
SME

SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018; sentiment weighed down by trade war: survey

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BP_Federal Reserve_061218_21.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Government & Economy

US business optimism wanes over tariffs, rate hikes: Federal Reserve

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening