China court bans iPhone sales in patent dispute: Qualcomm

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 11:44 PM

A Chinese court ordered a ban in the country on iPhone sales in a patent dispute between US chipmaker Qualcomm (above) and Apple, according to a Qualcomm statement Monday.
REUTERS

The statement said the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court had granted Qualcomm's request for two preliminary injunctions against four subsidiaries of Apple, ordering them to immediately to stop selling the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

The move marked the latest in a long-running dispute over patents and royalties between the two California tech giants playing out in courts and administrative bodies worldwide.

"We deeply value our relationships with customers, rarely resorting to the courts for assistance, but we also have an abiding belief in the need to protect intellectual property rights," said Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm executive vice president and general counsel.

Market voices on:

"Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us. These court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm's vast patent portfolio."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AFP

