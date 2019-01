China's Chang'e-4 lunar rover landed on the far side of the moon Thursday, the first probe to do so, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The probe landed at 10.26am Beijing time (0226 GMT) and relayed a photo of the "dark side" of the moon to the Queqiao satellite, which will relay communications between controllers on Earth and the far side of the moon.

AFP