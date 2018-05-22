You are here

Home > Technology

China satellite heralds first mission to dark side of moon

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180522_KELMOON22_3444461.jpg
The Queqiao (Magpie Bridge) satellite was blasted into space from the south-western Xichang launch centre in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, according to the China National Space Administration.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA launched on Monday a relay satellite that will allow a rover to communicate with the earth from the far side of the moon during an unprecedented mission later this year.

The Queqiao (Magpie Bridge) satellite was blasted into space from the south-western Xichang launch centre in the pre-dawn hours, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The satellite split from its carrier, a Long March-4C rocket, after 25 minutes and unfolded its solar panels and communication antennas, as it headed towards its destination, the CNSA said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The launch is a key step for China to realise its goal of being the first country to send a probe to soft-land on and rove the far side of the moon," Zhang Lihua, manager of the relay satellite project, was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency.

The satellite will relay communications between controllers on earth and the far side of the moon, where the Chang'e-4 lunar probe - named after the moon goddess in Chinese mythology - will be sent later this year.

Also known as the "dark side" of the moon, the far hemisphere is never directly visible from earth and while it has been photographed, with the first images appearing in 1959, it has never been explored.

The Chang'e-4 rover will be sent to the Aitken Basin in the lunar south pole region, according to Xinhua.

It will be the second Chinese probe to land on the oon, following the Yutu (Jade Rabbit) rover mission in 2013.

At first, the Yutu looked destined to fail when the rover stopped sending signals back to earth. But then it made a dramatic recovery, ultimately surveying the moon's surface for 31 months, well beyond its expected lifespan.

The CNSA is planning to send another lunar rover, Chang'e-5, next year to collect samples and bring them back to earth.

China is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of sending humans to the Moon in the near future. AFP

Technology

Ex-Googler turns mum's money into a billion dollars on Amazon

Crowdfunded startup Ossic shuts down; backers to seek redress

Grab partners Maybank to promote GrabPay in Malaysia

Ex-Googler turns mum's money into a billion dollars on Amazon

Crowdfunded '3D' headphones startup Ossic shuts down; backers threaten lawsuit

Baidu star's shock exit casts entire AI-first ambition in doubt

Editor's Choice

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening