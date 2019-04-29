You are here

Home > Technology

China says criticisms on IP protection lack evidence amid trade spat

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 9:34 PM

[BEIJING] Criticisms of China's intellectual property (IP) protection "lack evidence" and IP infringement is a worldwide problem, the head of China's National Intellectual Property Administration said on Sunday.

Critics also ignored the significant progress China has made on IP protection, Mr Shen Changyu told a press conference in response to a question on concerns raised by countries like the United States.

"Some countries' criticisms of China's IP protection lack evidence and are non-specific," Mr Shen said.

IP protection has been a topic of "deep concern" in ongoing Sino-US trade negotiations and China would take further measures to comprehensively strengthen its IP protections this year, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The measures will include amending China's IP laws to increase the cost for infringements, boosting the efficiency of IP approvals, and providing lower-cost and more convenient IP protection channels, Mr Shen said.

Washington and Beijing last year slapped import duties on each other's products as the United States seeks reforms to Chinese practices that it says result in the theft of US intellectual property and the forced transfer of technology from US companies to Chinese firms.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for trade talks beginning on April 30 to discuss issues including intellectual property and forced technology transfer.

In April the Trump administration labeled 36 countries as inadequately protecting US intellectual property rights, keeping China on a priority watch list, a move that Beijing said lacks objective standards and fairness.

"China has some problems and we are stepping up efforts to fix them. But meanwhile, IP infringement is a global problem that exists in every country," Mr Shen told reporters.

"Every country should try to improve their business environment and fix their problems, instead of window dressing themselves," he added.

REUTERS

Technology

China's rocket start-ups go small in age of 'shoebox' satellites

Britain's Hunt urges caution over Huawei role in 5G network

Apple says it pulled parental control apps over privacy concerns

Coal producer Golden Energy and Resources unveils its first digital-tech innovation centre in Singapore

UK pushes Google, Facebook to tackle harmful online content

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is open source secure enough?

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
3 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
4 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
5 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

doc754q10q9lsj10m3e5d35_doc6xoisqp25dv7902t2gj.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening