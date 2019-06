China's industry ministry said on Thursday that it will continue to welcome foreign enterprises to actively participate in the country's 5G market after it granted licences to four domestic companies.

[SHANGHAI] China's industry ministry said on Thursday that it will continue to welcome foreign enterprises to actively participate in the country's 5G market after it granted licences to four domestic companies.

Miao Wei, who heads the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments in a speech, according to a transcript published on ministry's website.

REUTERS