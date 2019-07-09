You are here

Home > Technology

China search giant Baidu partners Geely, Toyota in AI

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190709_KELBAIDU9_3829638.jpg
Under their partnership, Geely and Toyota have joined Apollo, an autonomous driving platform by Baidu.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

CHINA'S top search engine operator Baidu Inc has joined hands with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp to cooperate on areas related to artificial intelligence (AI) amid a push for self-driving cars.

Under their partnership, Geely and Toyota have joined Apollo, an autonomous driving platform by Baidu.

Baidu will provide Apollo Minibus, a software product for autonomous bus vehicles, to Toyota's e-Palette vehicles in the future, and will work with the carmaker to explore more uses of autonomous driving technologies, said Li Zhenyu, vice-president of Baidu who is in charge of its intelligent driving unit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With Geely, Baidu will cooperate in AI applications such as intelligent connectivity and smart mobility, Baidu CEO Robin Li and Geely Chairman Li Shufu said at Baidu Create 2019, a yearly gathering where the company shows its advances in AI.

Global carmakers, large technology companies and startups are all engaged in self-driving efforts, but experts say it will be years before systems are ready to be rolled out.

China, the world's largest car market, is at the forefront of this push for automation and is keen to have its own players to compete with global leaders such as Tesla and Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google parent Alphabet.

Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have previously announced local guidelines for self-driving tests.

Baidu already has approval to test self-driving vehicles on some city streets. REUTERS

Technology

China's venture capital boom shows signs of turning into a bust

Tata pays 500b rupees to complete sale of mobile business

Education on cyber-crime risks key in tackling rising complexity of cyber security

Tata settles US$7.3b of dues to complete sale of mobile business

China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota on AI and self-driving cars

Gates says Steve Jobs cast ‘spells’ to keep Apple from dying

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war, major export markets to determine Singapore's economic outlook: Chan Chun Sing

doc764oy0kls5ys2g3x7zf_doc74jmgrzxejkdmguglit.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

All drones to be licensed after Changi Airport incursions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening