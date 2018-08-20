You are here

Home > Technology

China shows off automated doctors, combat stars

China is deadly serious about riding the robotic wave with an eye on its economy
Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180820_SMROBOT20PGNX_3536596.jpg
A visitor looking at a robot on display at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China, last week.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

ROBOTS that can diagnose diseases, play badminton and wow audiences with their musical skills are among the machines China hopes could revolutionise its economy, with visitors to a Beijing exhibition offered a glimpse of an automated future.

The popular stars of this year's World Robot Conference, were undoubtedly the small, amateur-made "battle bots" which smashed, hammered and sawed their way through their opponents to a cacophony of cheers and shouts from a rapt audience. "With this robot, I can fully express myself. I love the sparks," said Huang Hongsong, one of around a dozen Chinese youths whose creations went head-to-head.

But while the battle bots are designed largely to entertain onlookers, China is deadly serious about riding the robotic wave with an eye on its economy. Cheap manufacturing propelled the populous giant to become the world's second largest economy in just a few decades. But the country's population is ageing, leaving it facing a double whammy of a worker shortage and increased labour costs as it gets wealthier.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Automated machines offer a possible way out with China's President Xi Jinping in 2014 calling for a "robot revolution". Under the ruling Communist Party's road map for its industrial future - dubbed "Made in China 2025" - state subsidies are pouring into the sector. And at the robot show, a vast array of machines demonstrated how technology may eventually replace human workers. In one corner, a mechanical arm - designed to teach children - painted an elegant Chinese character while a robotic fish explored its tank and a bat flapped its mechanical wings overhead.

By 2020, China is aiming for half of the industrial robots sold in the country to be made by Chinese companies, up from 27 per cent currently - with a target of 70 per cent by 2025.

"Robots are the jewel in the crown for the manufacturing industry... a new frontier for our industrial revolution," said Xin Guobin, China's vice- minister of industry, as he opened the conference. But it is a delicate balancing act for Chinese policymakers due to the potential for human job losses - a 2016 World Bank report said automation could threaten up to 77 per cent of jobs in China's current labour market.

Nonetheless a great robotic leap forward has already been made. China is now the world's No 1 market for industrial robots with some 141,000 units sold last year, accounting for a third of global demand, according to the International Federation of Robotics, which says demand could rise an additional 20 per cent per year until 2020. "China has huge opportunities to increase the level of its industrial automation (and) industrial robotisation," said Karel Eloot, an expert at consultancy firm McKinsey.

He notes that China still has huge room for growth given that competitors like Japan and Germany have four times the level of robotisation in their factories compared to the Asian giant. Qu Daokui, president of local firm Siasun, which was showing off a snake-like robot that can operate in narrow passages, said China needs to increase the quality and sophistication of its robots, particularly in the field of AI.

"We used to focus on the accuracy, reliability and speed of robots - now it's their flexibility, intelligence and adaptability that makes the difference," he said, adding that robots needed to interact and adapt to their environments and "make independent decisions".

Outside China's factories, robots are becoming a more visible presence, deployed in restaurants and banks and even delivering parcels. China's iFlytek, a specialist in speech recognition systems, presented a new "medical assistant" robot at the Beijing show which it said was able to help identify up to 150 diseases and ailments - even passing a national medical qualification exam with a high score. The robot, which operated in conjunction with a doctor, asks patients a series of diagnostic questions and can also analyse X-rays.

"It's already being used in hospitals since March and has made some 4,000 diagnoses," company president Liu Qingfeng said, adding that such a device could be particularly useful for clinics in more remote parts of China. Chindex, a subsidiary of the conglomerate Fosun, also distributes the "Da Vinci System" in China, an American built robot with arms and high-tech cameras to aid surgeons in the operating theatre. AFP

Technology

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

Global eTrade Services banking on Asean-China trade flows

Silicon Valley idealism at odds with China market

About those chips and dips...

JD.com losses surge, adding to souring taste for China tech giants

Elon Musk confronts fateful tweet and an 'excruciating' year

Editor's Choice

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

BT_20180818_NEWCOVER18_3535384.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Brunch

Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort

Most Read

1 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
2 Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
3 Jho Low says he will not surrender
4 'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
5 Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening