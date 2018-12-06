You are here

Home > Technology

China telecoms giant Huawei CFO arrested in Canada

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 10:52 AM

AK_MengW_0612.jpg
Canada has arrested Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's global chief financial officer in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States, Canada's Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[VANCOUVER/WASHINGTON] Canada has arrested Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's global chief financial officer in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States, Canada's Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The arrest is related to violations of US sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters was unable to determine the precise nature of the violations.

Sources told Reuters in April that US authorities have been probing Huawei, one of the world's largest makers of telecommunications network equipment, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping US-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of US export and sanctions laws.

Meng Wanzhou, who is one of the vice-chairs on the company's board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on Dec 1 and a court hearing has been set for Friday, a Canadian Justice Department spokesman said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Huawei confirmed the arrest in a statement and said that it has been provided little information of the charges, adding that it was "not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng."

China's embassy in Canada said it resolutely opposed the arrest and called for Ms Meng's immediate release.

The arrest could drive a wedge between China and the United States just days after President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Argentina where they agreed to steps to resolve a trade war.

The sources said in April the US Justice Department probe is being run out of the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn.

The US Justice Department on Wednesday declined to comment. A spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn also declined to comment.

The probe of Huawei is similar to one that threatened the survival of China's ZTE Corp , which pleaded guilty in 2017 to violating US laws that restrict the sale of American-made technology to Iran.

Earlier this year, the United States banned American firms from selling parts and software to ZTE, which then paid US$1 billion this summer as part of a deal to get the ban lifted.

In January 2013, Reuters reported that Hong Kong-based Skycom Tech Co Ltd, which attempted to sell embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment to Iran's largest mobile-phone operator, had much closer ties to Huawei than previously known.

Ms Meng, who also has gone by the English names Cathy and Sabrina, served on the board of Skycom between February 2008 and April 2009, according to Skycom records filed with Hong Kong's Companies Registry.

Several other past and present Skycom directors appear to have connections to Huawei.

The news about the arrest comes the same day Britain's BT Group said it was removing Huawei's equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the Chinese company in central parts of the next network.

The handset and telecommunications equipment maker said it complies with all applicable export control and sanctions laws and U.S. and other regulations.

The Huawei statement said Ms Meng was detained when she was transferring flights in Canada.

Her arrest drew a quick reaction in Washington.

US Senator Ben Sasse praised the action and said that it was "for breaking US sanctions against Iran". He added: "Sometimes Chinese aggression is explicitly state-sponsored and sometimes it's laundered through many of Beijing's so-called 'private' sector entities."

US stock futures and Asian shares tumbled as news of the arrest heightened the sense a major collision was brewing between the world's two largest economic powers, not just over tariffs but also over technological hegemony.

While investors initially greeted the trade ceasefire that was agreed in Argentina with relief, the mood has quickly soured on scepticism that the two sides can reach a substantive deal.

S&P500 e-mini futures were down almost 2 per cent at one point in thin Asian morning trade on Thursday.

REUTERS

Technology

Cloud startup Sansan raises 3b yen in Series E funding to boost South-east Asia, Japan presence

Huawei says 'not aware of any wrongdoing' by CFO arrested in Canada

Keppel Corp unit inks pact to develop Chinese model smart city in Wuxi

Facebook board backs embattled executive Sheryl Sandberg

Zuckerberg defends Facebook in new data breach controversy

Money FM podcast: Influence: What makes a Smart Nation, smart? An interview with Dr Janil Puthucheary

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

AK_SGX_0612.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cityneon, BreadTalk, StarHub, Kimly

IMG_6767 (2).JPG
Dec 6, 2018
Garage

E-scooter sharing startup Neuron Mobility bags S$5m seed funding from SeedPlus, 500 Startups, others

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening