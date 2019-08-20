You are here

Home > Technology

China to boost Shenzhen's role in Greater Bay Area innovation

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA plans to let Shenzhen City, which borders Hong Kong, play "a key role" in science and technology innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, according to state media.

Shenzhen will be granted favourable policies including privileges in yuan internationalisation, China Central Television reported on Sunday, citing guidelines issued by the Chinese Communist Party central committee and the State Council.

China will also promote the connection of the financial markets of Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau, including with regards to fund recognition. No details were provided.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The southern Chinese city was told to work towards giving "citizen treatment" to Hong Kong and Macau residents who work there, and was also encouraged to allow talented foreigners with permanent residency in China to start businesses in the city, according to the guidelines.

The new framework comes as Hong Kong is embroiled in the 11th week of demonstrations, with another anti-government rally on Sunday.

The central government supports Shenzhen raising the level of opening up to Hong Kong and Macau, and speeding up the construction of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong technology innovation cooperation area.

Innovation sectors include 5G, artificial intelligence, cyberspace technology and bio-medical technology, and these will get support in the city as part the nation's effort to master key technologies.

China aims to make Shenzhen City "a pioneering area of socialism with Chinese characteristics," which could help the country to deepen reform and open up faster as well as better implement the Greater Bay Area strategy.

China will create conditions to push forward reform of the registration system in the ChiNext board in Shenzhen. Digital currency research and mobile payments will be supported in the city as well.

Shenzhen is encouraged to build manufacturing innovation centres for sectors including advanced communication devices and medical instruments. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

BP_NYSE_190819_7.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Must Read

AK_fed_1908.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021: survey

Barangaroo.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 19, 2019
Real Estate

MCT to benefit from revamp of Greater Southern Waterfront: DBS

Barangaroo.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Real Estate

GIC to acquire 25.1% stake in Lendlease's A$4.3b Sydney office property trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly