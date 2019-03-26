You are here

China video-streaming firm iQIYI targets raising US$1.1b in convertible bonds

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Chinese video-streaming service iQIYI Inc is looking to raise US$1.05 billion in convertible bonds, the latest example of the growing popularity of the instrument among newly listed Chinese tech companies.
iQIYI announced the sale of its six-year convertible bonds on Tuesday, without disclosing the terms.

A term sheet seen by Reuters showed the bonds were being marketed with an indicative coupon range of between 2 per cent and 2.5 per cent. The company is hoping to lower its borrowing costs compared to its last convertible bond which had a shorter tenor and higher coupon.

The deal also has an over-allotment, or greenshoe, option of up to US$150 million, meaning the total size could reach US$1.2 billion.

Convertible bonds are a cheaper funding avenue due to their lower coupons in exchange for giving the bondholder the option of converting the debt into company shares at a set price in future. The bonds give investors fixed returns and the equity link provides the prospect of profiting from a rise in the issuer's share price.

Sales of convertible bonds hit their highest level in Asia since the financial crisis last year, with US$35.5 billion raised, according to Refinitiv data, driven by market volatility and rising borrowing costs.

iQIYI was offering a conversion premium of between 27.5 per cent and 32.5 per cent, according to the term sheet.

Its shares closed at US$24.02 on Monday, almost half of their record high of US$46.23 hit in June.

It is the second time the Netflix-like streaming service is selling a convertible bond, both within a year of its US$2.4 billion Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) in March 2018. In November it sold a US$750 million five-year convertible bond with a coupon of 3.75 per cent.

Technology companies in search of growth capital have increasingly turned to convertible bonds as a way of raising cheaper debt, given the companies are often unrated and have more volatile stock prices.

Electric vehicle maker NIO raised US$650 million in a five-year convertible bond earlier this year, only four months after it went public in New York.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are joint bookrunners for iQIYI's deal.

The deal will price after New York markets close on Tuesday. 

