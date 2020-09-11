You are here

Home > Technology

China's expanded export controls pose fresh challenge to global tech industry

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 3:04 PM

af_china-tech_110920.jpg
The latest additions to China's list of controlled technology exports could upset a broad range of industries and raise the possibility that some global tech giants might have to split off their Chinese operations, legal experts said.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] The latest additions to China's list of controlled technology exports could upset a broad range of industries and raise the possibility that some global tech giants might have to split off their Chinese operations, legal experts said.

The new list of technologies under export controls announced on Aug 28 came as an unwelcome surprise to an industry already grappling with the uncertainty posed by trade tensions between China and the United States.

The move was initially seen as a means of giving Beijing a say in any sale of video app TikTok, but advisers to Chinese and foreign firms say the potential consequences go much further.

"The rules were a surprise to many in the market, and there is a lot of tension in the tech space at the moment," said Alex Roberts, a corporate counsel at the Shanghai office of law firm Linklaters.

In addition to recommendation algorithms such as those used by ByteDance-owned TikTok, the new list of "partially restricted exports" includes drone and cybersecurity technology, voice recognition software, and handwriting scanning software.

SEE ALSO

South Korea's exports decline slows in early Sept, helped by Huawei chip stockpiling

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Companies seeking export of these technologies must first pass reviews and obtain approvals from China's Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology. The revisions could also affect a bevy of multi-national companies that conduct research and development inside China, adds Nicolas Bahmanyar, cybersecurity senior consultant at LEAF law firm in Beijing.

"It's very probable that a company with R&D centres in China are going to face a choice - keep their R&D centre in China, just for China, or leave China so they can use the tech they develop anywhere in the world," he said.

The Ministry of Commerce was quick to respond to speculation that the new rules were aimed mainly at TikTok, saying they were not targeted at any one company.

Lawyers that have looked closely at the changes say their broad scope means they could hit a wide range of companies across different business sectors.

They could change the thinking of companies such as Microsoft, consumer drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology, video streaming service Zoom Video Communications and Tencent Holdings, which exports games worldwide and has a fast-growing overseas cloud-service business.

A Tencent source, which has a slew of overseas subsidiaries and invested companies, said the company was waiting for clarification on what the rules would mean for technology-sharing with these units.

"In general it will impact Chinese companies' overseas businesses, mainly involving those that provide cross-border services," said Raymond Wang, managing partner at Beijing law firm Anli Partners.

Zoom, for example, employs roughly 500 people in China as engineers working on product development, according to its prospectus. Microsoft houses Microsoft Research Asia in Beijing, which has been the origin of a number of advances in AI.

Zoom and DJI declined to comment. Microsoft and Tencent did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"It is generally clear from the market reaction that there is some thinking to be done by numerous businesses with operations in mainland China," said Roberts of Linklaters.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

Tesla plans to export China-made cars to Asia and Europe

[SHANGHAI] Tesla plans to ship cars made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, according...

Sep 11, 2020 02:53 PM
Garage

Trump won't extend deadline for TikTok to arrange US sale

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he won't extend his Sept 15 deadline for ByteDance to sell the US...

Sep 11, 2020 02:39 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at a near 2-1/2-month low on worries about virus curbs

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at their lowest in nearly two-and-a-half months on Friday as hopes that the...

Sep 11, 2020 02:28 PM
Government & Economy

UK economy extends recovery from Covid crash, grows by 6.6% in July

[LONDON] Britain's economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus...

Sep 11, 2020 02:22 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks rebound on optimism for economic reopening

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares shed earlier losses and ended higher Friday on renewed optimism as the Japanese capital moved...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Oxley, AEM, Ossia, Sabana Reit

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.