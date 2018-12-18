You are here

China's Huawei says it has secured over 25 commercial 5G contracts

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 3:26 PM

Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it has secured more than 25 commercial contracts for 5G, the largest in the world, and has shipped more than 10,000 base stations for the fifth generation of mobile communications.
[HONG KONG] Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday it has secured more than 25 commercial contracts for 5G, the largest in the world, and has shipped more than 10,000 base stations for the fifth generation of mobile communications.

Rotating chairman Ken Hu, speaking at a press conference at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, also said Huawei expects revenue to exceed US$100 billion this year.

The company reported revenue of US$92 billion in 2017.

