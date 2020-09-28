You are here

Home > Technology

China's Sina agrees to go private in sweetened US$2.6b deal

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 7:10 PM

[BEIJING] Sina agreed to go private after an entity led by its chairman, Charles Chao, boosted its offer for the Chinese social media company to US$43.30 a share in cash.

The Beijing-based company said the offer implied an equity value for the company of US$2.59 billion and represented a 7.7 per cent premium to its closing price on Sept 25. It's also an increase from an original buyout proposal New Wave Holdings made in July at US$41 a share.

Chinese companies that once pursued the recognition and liquidity of listing their shares in the US have shown an increasing appetite to turn instead to their home markets. Qihoo 360 Technology delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in July 2016 and then sold shares in Shanghai in 2018 as 360 Security Technology.

A number of Chinese tech firms have since delisted from US exchanges or turned to other markets amid growing scrutiny by regulators. Tencent Holdings offered in July to buy out and take private search engine Sogou in a US$2.1 billion deal, while 58.com agreed to be bought out by a private equity consortium for US$8.7 billion.

Sina went public in 2000 on Nasdaq during the dotcom boom, alongside other pioneers from China's technology sector. It operates Weibo, a Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

SEE ALSO

China's top climate scientists plan road map to 2060 goal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In July, New Wave submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal letter to take the company private. It said the current offer is an 18 per cent premium to the closing price on July 2, the last trading day before the earlier offer.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 04:07 PM
Life & Culture

Gay, lesbian, bisexual Americans at higher risk for migraines: study

[NEW YORK] Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are much more likely than straight people to get migraines, US research...

Sep 29, 2020 04:03 PM
Transport

UK car dealer Pendragon turns profitable after first-half loss

[BENGALURU] British auto dealer Pendragon said on Tuesday strong performance since the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns...

Sep 29, 2020 04:01 PM
Real Estate

Built Environment Living Lab Framework to enable test-bedding of innovative solutions

THE Built Environment Living Lab Framework (BE LLF) has been launched to enable test-bedding of innovative solutions...

Sep 29, 2020 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Sept 29), taking Singapore's total to...

Sep 29, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the open on Tuesday after kicking off the week with big gains.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

Stratech unable to provide exit offer, to be delisted on Oct 23

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.